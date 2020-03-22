Was over? Drake reportedly blocks rumored GF Imaan Hammam on Instagram

%MINIFYHTML40a4913222e3b4890a29b7051c9fdb3711% %MINIFYHTML40a4913222e3b4890a29b7051c9fdb3712%

Breakup rumors come after 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker was rumored to be He was cheating on the 23-year-old supermodel with a Toronto Instagram model named Lexus.

It seems the romance between Duck Y Imaan Hammam is short-lived Canadian hip-hop superstar is rumored to have broken up with the model after he allegedly blocked her on Instagram.

The two were also reported to no longer follow each other on the photo-sharing site, adding fuel to breakup rumors.

This comes after Drake was rumored to be cheating on Imaan with a Toronto Instagram model named Lexus. Rumors began to emerge after the 33-year-old man was seen spending Valentine's Day with Lexus in Post MaloneConcert in Toronto. In a video that has circulated online, Lexus was seen behind while Drizzy and Post played beer pong after the concert.

Drake and Imaan sparked romance rumors after they saw him leave their New York apartment in February. The "God Plan" star was in town for the Nike fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night, February 5, 2020, and, after the presentation, the man from 33 year old was seen with the 23 year old beauty

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the couple were rumored to be kissing in the Flur room early Thursday morning before returning to Hammam's apartment.

Before dating Imaan, Drake has been linked with people like Jennifer Lopez Y Rihanna. Her relationship with Rihanna, in particular, used to make headlines because of how complicated it was. In 2016, Drake even declared his love for her at the MTV Video Music Awards when he presented her with the Video Vanguard Award.

However, two years later, Rihanna confirmed that she and Drake are no longer friends. "We do not have a friendship now, but we are not enemies either. It is what it is," he said in an interview in the magazine at the time.