Virtual test: England on the way to victory after Dom Bess five by | Cricket News

Dom Bess' five wicket course left England needing only 148 to win the Virtual Trial

England will be confident of wrapping up a well-earned victory on the last day of the Virtual Test in Galle after Dom Bess's five-wicket run left them a goal of just 148 to beat Sri Lanka.

England had 16-0 stumps and required 132 runs on the last day to climb 1-0 in the two-game series.

England settled at 148 to win the Virtual Event in Galle

The fourth day provided the most entertaining cricket of the match, with Sri Lanka choosing to hit positively, rather than trying to block the remaining two days.

Oshada Fernando continued where he left off in the first innings and played fluently, in stark contrast to his starting partner Dimuth Karunaratne, who had clearly established his position to hit as long as possible, with any career score as a bonus.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike rates, bowling averages and bowling speeds and plays a five-day test match based on those figures.

Fernando brought an attractive half-century with a road limit in front of Stuart Broad, but Broad had the last laugh in his pursuit when he got enough movement of the seam to cut Fernando's outer edge, with Jos Buttler completing a catch drop .

Karunaratne was the next to fall, inexplicably approached Bess, but Angelo Mathews soon got in his way, hitting Bess by successive limits. That seemed to inspire Kusal Mendis, whose talent seems greater than his 36 test average in this match.

With Jack Leach bowling economically on the other end, Bess was allowed to be the most attacking bowler, which inevitably led to some gaps on the field, but there was always the threat of a wicket.

An entertaining morning play in the Virtual Test in Galle with Sri Lanka going to lunch at 149-2, reducing England's lead to just eleven races. Stuart Broad eliminated the centurion from the first innings Oshada Fernando, but Mathews and Mendis are well established. pic.twitter.com/nIHg6Luxxl – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 22, 2020

That wicket finally came 50 minutes after lunch when Mathews became the victim of a classic left-arm spinner delivery.

Leach threw the ball in the middle of the leg and passed it over Mathews' attempt to lower the field of play to cut bail.

See you Angelo! Decent delivery? Pitch leg hit? – Jack Leach (@ jackleach1991) March 22, 2020

Three times later Bess eliminated Mendis less than half a century later when he leaked an arm behind, and England felt they had a chance to keep their fourth inning goal under control.

Dhananjaya de Silva then pierced Bess inside with a cheery Joe Root on the leg.

After Nisorhan Dickwella brought Bess closer to Buttler, Root perhaps surprisingly chose to take the new ball.

Sam Curran returned that favor with the Dinesh Chandimal wickets, for a well done 48, and Dilruwan Perera, before Bess completed his five wicket run catching Vishwa Fernando lbw.

Five wickets for Dom Bess and England will enter the last day of the Galle Virtual Test and will require 132 more races to win. pic.twitter.com/tkUsH1iirU – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 22, 2020

Leach fired Lakmal in the next game to leave England needing 148 to win.

Faced with a trick five times before closing, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley played the day without drama to ensure that visitors would enjoy a better night's sleep than their hosts.