Vin Diesel Says Steven Spielberg Urges Him To Re-Take Director's Position

Recalling a recent meeting with the famous filmmaker, the actor & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39; He says during an interview that the latter said that not directing more films is & # 39; a crime of cinema & # 39 ;.

Vin Diesel could be found working behind the camera more frequently if the filmmaker Steven spielberg he has his way.

Vin directed, wrote, produced and starred in the 1997 film "Strays," in which he played a drug dealer in search of a better life. He also directed and starred in the 1995 short film "Multi-Facial", which led Steven to interpret it. "Saving Private Ryan"

Speaking during a recent interview with The National, the 52-year-old actor revealed that director Steven has encouraged him to direct more often.

Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently, and he said, 'When I wrote the role for you in' Saving Private Ryan ', he was obviously hiring the actor, but he was also secretly defending the director on you. And you haven't directed enough. That's a movie crime and you should go back to the management chair. " Vin said, admitting, "I haven't directed enough."

The star went on to say that he hopes to complete a series of planned films about the famous Carthaginian military leader Hannibal Barca, who fought the Romans during the Second Punic War around 200 BC. C.

"I still haven't," he added. "As much as I am grateful for the achievements, there are times when I say 'God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you have not delivered it. You traveled all over the world'."