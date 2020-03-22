Vice President Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

United States Vice President Mike Pence was tested for the coronavirus, according to People. A spokesman for the Vice President recently revealed that he and his wife, Karen Pence, were tested COVID-19 and the results were negative.

Last Saturday, Pence stood up at the White House Task Force conference on Coronavirus and claimed he would take it, even though his doctors said it was not necessary. Press secretary Katie Miller turned to her Twitter account to reveal that the test results were negative.

As previously reported, Pence said someone on his staff had tested positive for the virus, so he decided to get tested. In addition, Pence claimed that he had not been in contact with the person in a long time. The 60-year-old man said Saturday, "Many of you may have been aware that a member of my staff has tested positive for the coronavirus."

Pence's announcement came just a few weeks after Pence and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, 73, went to the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Some of those attending the event tested positive for the virus.

Pence told reporters Tuesday that he and his wife were not reporting any symptoms. Last weekend, the President did the same and stated that his results were negative. During Saturday's press conference, he claimed he had just taken a test and "feels great."

According to People magazine, since March 21, there have been 21,000 cases and around 267 deaths, although those numbers have likely changed in the past twenty-four hours.

If one thing is clear, it is that fame and fame are not enough to fight the virus. When the virus began to spread across the United States and the rest of Europe, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed on Instagram that while in Australia, they experienced flu-like symptoms and decided to get tested.

The results were positive and they spent the week in quarantine at an Australian hospital.



