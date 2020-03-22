University of Minnesota doctor creates a simpler and cheaper ventilator – Up News Info

As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the country, demand for medical ventilators could skyrocket.

Many are already expressing concern about the possible shortage, but there is a doctor at the University of Minnesota who says he has just created a simpler, cheaper fan that could save lives.

Dr. Steve Richardson, a researcher at the University of Minnesota in Anesthesiology, started working on his ventilator last Sunday, acquiring equipment and resources from friends of biomedical engineers and other private companies.

Within a few hours of starting, Richardson finished a simple and effective prototype that he is now perfecting.

He says that if the FDA clears a path for production, it could quickly scale it up, producing thousands in three weeks at a fraction of the cost of a traditional hospital ventilator.

"People have been working all day every day since Sunday morning, and we have a ventilator that I would be comfortable with if anesthetized," said Richardson.

If you would like to donate resources, supplies, research, labor, or funds to continue this project, visit coventors.com