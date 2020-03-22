Home Local News University of Minnesota doctor creates a simpler and cheaper ventilator – Up...

University of Minnesota doctor creates a simpler and cheaper ventilator – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>University of Minnesota doctor creates a simpler and cheaper ventilator - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML12ae8ed36baf8e3a922fb19c2ad741bc11% %MINIFYHTML12ae8ed36baf8e3a922fb19c2ad741bc12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the country, demand for medical ventilators could skyrocket.

Many are already expressing concern about the possible shortage, but there is a doctor at the University of Minnesota who says he has just created a simpler, cheaper fan that could save lives.

Dr. Steve Richardson, a researcher at the University of Minnesota in Anesthesiology, started working on his ventilator last Sunday, acquiring equipment and resources from friends of biomedical engineers and other private companies.

%MINIFYHTML12ae8ed36baf8e3a922fb19c2ad741bc13%%MINIFYHTML12ae8ed36baf8e3a922fb19c2ad741bc14%

Within a few hours of starting, Richardson finished a simple and effective prototype that he is now perfecting.

%MINIFYHTML12ae8ed36baf8e3a922fb19c2ad741bc15% %MINIFYHTML12ae8ed36baf8e3a922fb19c2ad741bc16%

He says that if the FDA clears a path for production, it could quickly scale it up, producing thousands in three weeks at a fraction of the cost of a traditional hospital ventilator.

"People have been working all day every day since Sunday morning, and we have a ventilator that I would be comfortable with if anesthetized," said Richardson.

If you would like to donate resources, supplies, research, labor, or funds to continue this project, visit coventors.com

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©