If asked, Fran Fraschilla would offer two tips for Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright:

1. Go ahead and test the waters of the NBA.

2. But if in doubt, trust CU coach Tad Boyle rather than your agent.

"Keep the door open for your comeback in your senior year," the ESPN analyst recently told The Post when asked about the Buffs' top two basketball players. "I suppose, in all honesty, playing CU as a senior in the Pac-12 would be better than being in the G League.

"I know that with the G League, there are some good parts about it. But if you're a player and you want to be treated well and you can't get any kind of guaranteed team contract, your best bet is to go back to school. "

With the coronavirus scare cleaning up much of his March schedule, Fraschilla has been doing at least four hours of prep work a day for the upcoming NBA draft. No one is sure if it will take place via Skype by June, or if the players involved will be walking the stage in hazardous materials suits, but it is yet to come.

Which begs the question: Given the chaos and limbo of everything else, should Bey and Wright even be going?

Fraschilla believes they should both "definitely test the waters, as long as (the NBA teams) have training."

Y thatSadly, it is the problem. The NBA's early entry deadline is April 26, while the early entry deadline for retiring is June 15. The combine was slated for May 21-24 in Chicago, but Up News Info Sports analyst Jon Rothstein reported over the weekend that various NBA teams "are moving forward with the expectation that they will not combine, do not train, and do not conduct in-person interviews."

Which means, as a perspective, what's already in your archive won't change much between now and June 25. For better or worse.

McKinley is a very good college point guard right now. And if I were advising, I would stay, "said Fraschilla. "My advice to McKinley is: 'There is nothing wrong with being the best player to ever play for CU.' And to do that, he would have to stay another year."

Without training it would also mean that an athletic monster like the 6-foot-7-inch Bey, which boasts a 7-foot wingspan and kangaroo hops, probably won't have a chance in person this spring.

"He's unique because he doesn't really have a position in the NBA," said Fraschilla of the Las Vegas native, who averaged 13.8 points and nine boards per game for the Buffs. "He's never going to be a scorer at the next level. He's going to be a guy with a lot of energy, that would have to be what hangs out, to be a great wing defender who could also bounce the ball."

Athletics fits. Length is ideal. Defense is excellent. The vertical is through the roof. But as an ideal NBA publication, it's too small. And like an NBA wing, an inconsistent 3-point shot and a "volume,quot; bridge make for a tricky fit.

"It could be like an Andre Roberson guy, possibly," Fraschilla said of Bey. "And that's who I would model my game after."

Projections like the ceiling, especially since Bey can practically jump and reach for it with her fingers. NBADraft.net in late February had projected to take him 39th overall to Washington. The SB Nation drill of March 17 ranked him 27th in the New York Knicks.

Fraschilla believes the Buffs swingman has an opportunity to go in the middle of the second round, but noted that "there is also a very good chance that he will not be selected." And that is not denigrating his game. For me, he doesn't have the profile of an NBA player, according to his abilities. "

Which brings us back to the council. Point No. 2, especially.

"I would advise (Bey), if it was Tad,‘ Go ahead and put your name on it, but don't do anything silly. " I would listen more to what Tad Boyle says than an agent, frankly. "