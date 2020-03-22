It's usually not too difficult to get a smile out of Delrick Abrams Jr., but after training for the NFL scouts on Colorado pro day earlier this month, the smile was particularly bright.

"I feel like I had a good day," said Abrams, a 19-pound, 6-foot-2-inch cornerback. "I am proud of everything I did. I have no excuses."

Walking down the track surrounding CU's indoor driving range, Davion Taylor matched Abrams' excitement that day.

"I'm very happy," said Taylor, a 6-0.5, 226-pointer linebacker. "I am very satisfied with what I did. It was smooth when I was running, smooth when I was doing my jumps, so I felt comfortable. I felt ready to go."

Abrams and Taylor are among the many Buffs who are expected to be called during the NFL Draft next month and have put themselves in a position to do so despite the odds of being against them not too long ago.

Abrams is a potential last-round pick, while Taylor was projected as a late third-round pick in a recent simulated draft by CBSSports.com.

"What happens on draft day is what happens," Abrams said. "I am blessed to have the opportunity to be here. Most people do not have the opportunity. God first and I continue to work."

While they did not grow up together, Abrams and Taylor have had similar trips to this point in their soccer careers. They both came from small towns in the south, took the university route to get noticed, and then ended up becoming key pieces of the UC defense puzzle.

"I think that makes us very close because we both know where we come from and no one really gets out of our two schools," Abrams said. "Yes, the odds were against us."

Abrams was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and played at Varnado High School in Angie, Louisiana. Varnado has fewer than 180 high school students and, according to profootball-reference.com, has produced two NFL players: defensive linemen Jon Carter and Steve Martin, who played one season in the late 1980s. Carter, a The fifth round election of the New York Giants in 1988 is the only Varnado student to be recruited.

"People thought I went to a small school and there was no good talent," said Abrams. "They said I was not playing against anyone; and I going to JUCO, we are all from bigger schools there. It has always made me humble at the end of the day."

Abrams played two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College, and was an entire conference artist for the Pirates. At the end of his time at Indy, he was rated a junior college prospect in the top 75 and signed with the Buffs.

Although he had some minor injuries at CU, Abrams started for two years on the corner, playing in 21 of 24 games. Overall, he had 99 tackles and 15 pass breaks. On the pro day, he posted a time of 4.5 seconds in the 40s and a 128-inch wide jump.

Taylor grew up an hour from Abrams in McComb, Miss. He graduated from South Pike High School, which has an enrollment of less than 500 students. South Pike has produced five NFL players, with guard Tre Stallings as the most recent draft pick, in 2006.

"I really am (amazed)," Taylor said of how far he has come. "If you came back and told me when I was in high school that I would be in this position (to go to the NFL), I wouldn't believe you at all."

Of course, for Taylor, that's partly because he wasn't playing soccer in high school. Due to her mother's religious beliefs, which banned sports activities from Friday night until Sunday morning, Taylor did not participate in soccer, but instead played basketball and ran.

When Taylor went to Coahoma (Miss.) Community College, she received her mother's blessing to play soccer. The raw talent helped Taylor excel at Coahoma, where he played two seasons and became one of the best-rated JUCO outside linebackers in the country.

Recruited from CU, alongside Abrams, in 2018 by former head coach Mike MacIntyre, Taylor has spent the past two seasons learning about the game, while often showing off his talent.

"I never thought I was going to be in this position," he said. "I've learned a lot. Having two different coaching teams (at CU), some people probably think it's bad, but having two different coaching teams taught me a lot more about soccer. Coach MacIntyre, taught me a lot about the basics of how to play football, basically how to take blocks, how to do different things. When Coach (Mel) Tucker came in, it was more just taking my physique out and bringing in the extra toughness I feel I needed to take to the next level. "

Taylor started 10 games in 2018 as outside linebacker and then started 10 games last season in the Star position in defense of Tucker. In two seasons, he accumulated 144 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

With exceptional athleticism and speed, Taylor has impressed scouts this offseason. In the NFL Combine, he was third among the linebackers in the 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds), tied for fifth in bench press reps of 225 pounds (21), fourth in the wide jump (127 inches), fourth in the 3- conical shuttle (6.96 seconds) and sixth in the shuttle (4.26 seconds). Then he posted a 4.39 in the 40s on CU professional day.

"I hope my draft stock increases," he said. “The 4.4 (in the combine) was still fast, but I knew I could do it faster. I am really excited about my progress for the past two months and I am excited for the future. "

The future is bright for both of them, whether they are recruited or not. They are both sure they will at least enter training camp with NFL teams and that is a far cry from Angie or McComb.

"My school really didn't have DI (talent), great DI time," said Abrams, "so it's just a blessing and I'm trying to put it in my town, the town, we call it the town because it's a small town: that everything it is possible if you keep moving forward.

"I'm very excited about it. I'm nervous about it, but at the end of the day, God knows what he's doing."