By
Matilda Coleman
Delrick Abrams Jr. of Colorado takes the pro day jump on March 11.

It's usually not too difficult to get a smile out of Delrick Abrams Jr., but after training for the NFL scouts on Colorado pro day earlier this month, the smile was particularly bright.

"I feel like I had a good day," said Abrams, a 19-pound, 6-foot-2-inch cornerback. "I am proud of everything I did. I have no excuses."

Walking down the track surrounding CU's indoor driving range, Davion Taylor matched Abrams' excitement that day.

"I'm very happy," said Taylor, a 6-0.5, 226-pointer linebacker. "I am very satisfied with what I did. It was smooth when I was running, smooth when I was doing my jumps, so I felt comfortable. I felt ready to go."

Abrams and Taylor are among the many Buffs who are expected to be called during the NFL Draft next month and have put themselves in a position to do so despite the odds of being against them not too long ago.

Abrams is a potential last-round pick, while Taylor was projected as a late third-round pick in a recent simulated draft by CBSSports.com.

"What happens on draft day is what happens," Abrams said. "I am blessed to have the opportunity to be here. Most people do not have the opportunity. God first and I continue to work."

While they did not grow up together, Abrams and Taylor have had similar trips to this point in their soccer careers. They both came from small towns in the south, took the university route to get noticed, and then ended up becoming key pieces of the UC defense puzzle.

"I think that makes us very close because we both know where we come from and no one really gets out of our two schools," Abrams said. "Yes, the odds were against us."

Delrick Abrams Jr. breaks a pass against New Hampshire in 2018.

Abrams was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and played at Varnado High School in Angie, Louisiana. Varnado has fewer than 180 high school students and, according to profootball-reference.com, has produced two NFL players: defensive linemen Jon Carter and Steve Martin, who played one season in the late 1980s. Carter, a The fifth round election of the New York Giants in 1988 is the only Varnado student to be recruited.

"People thought I went to a small school and there was no good talent," said Abrams. "They said I was not playing against anyone; and I going to JUCO, we are all from bigger schools there. It has always made me humble at the end of the day."

Abrams played two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College, and was an entire conference artist for the Pirates. At the end of his time at Indy, he was rated a junior college prospect in the top 75 and signed with the Buffs.

Although he had some minor injuries at CU, Abrams started for two years on the corner, playing in 21 of 24 games. Overall, he had 99 tackles and 15 pass breaks. On the pro day, he posted a time of 4.5 seconds in the 40s and a 128-inch wide jump.

