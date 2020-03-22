Twitter withdraws Rajnikanth's video for spreading erroneous information about the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLf9bf8996a0423b3a457ca7cb1b09533611% %MINIFYHTMLf9bf8996a0423b3a457ca7cb1b09533612%

Today, all of India is witnessing a curfew in Janta, as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on everyone to stay indoors from 7 a.m. at 9 p.m. This was done in effect to overcome the spread of the pandemic coronavirus and the increase in cases in India. All the celebrities have turned to their social media accounts to support this Modiji action, and even the southern megastar Rajnikanth took their social media and shared a video doing the same. However, today Twitter removed the Rajnikanth video as it apparently contained erroneous information about Coronavirus. For those who have not seen the video, Rajnikanth had said: "With the Prime Minister calling Janata Curfew on March 22, India is preparing to avoid the crucial transmission of stage 3 of the coronavirus community in the country." Italy attempted to implement a similar national curfew to prevent Stage 3, but in the absence of citizen support, efforts failed, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people from the pandemic. We do not want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata curfew by staying strictly indoors and practicing social distancing.

In these crucial times, let us also remember and be grateful for the selfless service of all doctors, nurses, and medical workers in participating in national appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow. "Â € ¨â € ¨ Today, being Sunday, everything the country supports Janta's curfew and stays inside.

Together we can fight this spread of the epidemic and we are confident that in the coming weeks this can be controlled if we are all in this together.

