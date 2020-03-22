Trump says he ordered FEMA to help worst-affected states amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send mobile hospital centers to the hardest-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

