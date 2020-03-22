Trump says he ordered FEMA to help worst-affected states amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said he ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send mobile hospital centers to the hardest-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

Trump also reveals for the first time the number of respirators and other personal protective equipment shipped by the federal government to the most affected states. It occurs when state and local leaders have asked the federal government to provide much more, and Trump has stopped using his authorities under the Defense Production Law to put the capabilities of the private sector in order.

Trump says it is up to the states to try to get the materials first. He says: "We are a kind of support for the states."

Trump says he is also giving the governors of those three states to call his national guard, keeping it under local control but providing federal funds.

