Trevor Noah Announces New Comedy Central Show The Daily Social Distancing Show

Earlier this week, Comedy Central revealed that they were going to start a new show with Trevor Noah called The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah. The network announced the new series that begins at 11:00 pm on Monday night.

According to UPI, Comedy Central released a statement in which they revealed that Trevor and his production team were remotely creating a show without the use of their normal studio. The production team is working from home to do their part in "flattening the curve."

As fans of The daily show Noah has been the host since Jon Stewart left in 2015. Fans of late-night TV shows have missed many of their favorite series, considering that the vast majority of the most popular late-night TV shows have been suspended.

However, a good part of them have continued to stream from home or post a lot of content on social media. For example, Ellen DeGeneres posted an episode from her home, as did Jimmy Fallon and many others.

For the most part, TV show hosts have been conducting celebrity interviews via video chat. Earlier this week, Ellen DeGeneres was just a hostess kicking off an episode in which she interviewed comedian / actor Kevin Hart.

Ellen and Kevin discussed what the actor has been up to lately, and Hart revealed that he has been spending time at home with his family while also working on his next standup routine. Hart joked that he has been "bombing,quot; a lot because he has not yet made his family laugh.

Also, Andy Cohen of See what happens live with Andy Cohen! I did the same. Andy revealed that he was also going to stream his popular television series Bravo from home.

NBC and other networks have reportedly canceled the vast majority of their live television series and have also suspended production of their most popular programming. Dr. Oz also took a break after one of his employees hired COVID-19.



