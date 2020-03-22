Transcript and video of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's phone call on the song "Famous,quot; complicates Kim Kardashian's defense

It was 2016 again because this weekend, the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty was trending because of the fight between Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

The drama was resupplied after all material from the "Famous,quot; phone call between the two artists leaked online and revealed that Taylor had been telling the truth the entire time.

In case you haven't been following, here is a brief recap of the scandal. The duo made headlines in early 2016 after Kanye released the controversial song "Famous," which included the lyrics, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex." / Why? I made that bitch famous, "referring to the Beyonce MTV drama.

At the time, Kanye said he had Taylor's permission to use the line and she denied it.

Kim Kardashian stepped in and posted a video showing Kanye talking to the diva about the song, and painted her as a liar.

Below is the full transcript of Taylor and Kanye's phone call about "Famous,quot;:

KANYE: (Talking to someone not in the room) Close that door and then stand on the other side until I call you … No, close the doors.

KANYE: (He's already been talking to Taylor and resumes the conversation) … old school yes, yes. I'm doing great. I feel great with music. The album is coming out on February 11, I'm going to do the fashion show on February 11 at Madison Square Garden, we're going to release the album on February 12 that morning. It is like…

TAYLOR: (Inaudible)

KANYE: Oh, thank you very much. Yes. It feels good. It feels like true Ye, Apple, Steve Jobs type music. So, my next single, I wanted you to tweet it. It's a good Friday to drop it. It is a good Friday song. That's why I call you, because I wanted you to get the song out.

TAYLOR: Oh wow. Like, um, what would people do … I guess it would be, people would be like, "Why is this happening?" They would think I have something to do with it, probably.

KANYE: Well the reason it will happen is because it has a very controversial line at the beginning of the song about you.

TAYLOR: … What does it say?

KANYE: That's what it says … and the song is very, very silly. And I literally sat down with my wife, with my entire management team, with everything and tried to rework this line. I have thought about this line for eight months. I have had this line and have tried to modify it in any way. And the original way I thought of it is the best, but it's the most controversial way. So Eminem is going to leave a bit, can you get ready for a second?



TAYLOR: Yes.

KANYE: All right. All good. Wait a second, you sound sad.

TAYLOR: Well, will it be bad?

KANYE: No, I don't think it's bad.

TAYLOR: Okay, let me hear it.

KANYE: All right. It says, um, … and the funny thing is that when I played it the first time and my wife heard it, she said, "Eh? What? That's really crazy," blah, blah, blah. And then when Die Atwoord's Ninja heard it, he said, "Oh my gosh, this is the craziest s-. That's why I love Kanye, blah, blah, blah, that sort of thing. And now it's like my wife's favorite f-king line. I just wanted to give you a premise for that. Right?

TAYLOR: All right.

KANYE: So you say, "To all the Southside (N-word) members who know me best, I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex."

TAYLOR: (laughs) That's not a bad thing.

KANYE: All right. Well, this is what I call you, because you have an army. You own a country of mothers, with 2 billion people, basically, if you feel like it's cool and fun and like hip-hop, and you feel like "The College Dropout,quot; and the artist like Ye you love, then I think people would be like going into that. And that's why I think it's super genius for you to be the one to say, "Oh, I really like this song. Like, yeah, whatever, this is cool, whatever." It's like, I got like s: on my album where I say, "I bet Ray J and I would be friends if we didn't love the same bitch."

TAYLOR: OMG! I mean, I have to think about it, because you know, when you hear something the first time, you just have to think about it. Because it is absolutely crazy. However, I'm glad it's not bad. It doesn't feel bad. But, my gosh, the buildup you gave her, I thought it was going to be like, "That stupid dumb bitch." But is not. Then I do not know. I mean, about the launch, I think it would be a little confusing for people. But I definitely like it … I definitely think when I'm asked about it, of course, I will say, "Yes, I love that. I think it's funny." But, um, I need to think about it.

KANYE: You don't have to launch and tweet. That was just an extra idea I had. But if you think that's great, then it's great. If not … I mean, we're releasing s – like good friday on SoundCloud, on the site, s – like this.

TAYLOR: You know, what happens to me is that everything I do becomes a feminist piece of thought. And if I launch it, it's going to be like, wow, like, it's just going to become something that … I think if I launch it, honestly, I think it will be less cool. Because I think if I launch it, it adds this level of criticism. Because I have so many followers and so many eyes on me right now, people are just looking for me to do something silly, stupid, or lame. And I do not know. I feel like people would try to make it negative if it came from me, you know what I mean? I think I am very aware of where I am and feel that right now I am this close to overexposure.

KANYE: Oh. Well this one I think is really cool.

TAYLOR: I know, I mean, it's like a compliment, sort of. (Laughs)

KANYE: I have this line where I said … And my wife really didn't like this one, because we try to make it more enjoyable. So I say, "Despite all my Southside (N-word) that knows me best, I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex." And my wife really wasn't with that. I was much more involved in "He owes you sex." But then the "duty,quot; part was like the feminist group type shit it was, ahhhhh.

TAYLOR: That's the part where I was a little bit … I mean, they're both very nervous, but that's the only thing about that line is that it's like that, so feminists are going to come out. But I mean, you don't mind an f-k. So…

KANYE: Yes, basically. Well, what matters to me is just you as a person, as a friend …

TAYLOR: That is sweet.

KANYE: I want things that make you feel good. I don't want to rap that makes people feel bad. Of course, like he's mad at Nike, then people think, "Oh, he's a bully. He ran onstage with Taylor. He's bullying Nike now," this $ 50 billion company.

TAYLOR: Why do people say you are bullying Nike?

KANYE: Because in "Acts," like, I say, "Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy, they line up for days / Nike is wrong here, they can't betray."

TAYLOR: Yes, yes, yes. I mean, that's just what you do, though. I mean, I wouldn't say that it is possible to intimidate a company like Nike. But I mean … um, yeah, I mean, go with whatever line you think is best. Obviously it's very ironic either way. And I really appreciate you telling me. That is very nice.

KANYE: Oh yeah. I only had one responsibility to you as a friend. I mean, thanks for being so cool about it.

TAYLOR: Thanks. Yes, I really appreciate it. Heads-up is very nice. You'd be surprised how many people just do things without even asking or seeing if I agree with that, and I really appreciate it. I never would have expected you to tell me about a line in one of your songs. That's really good that you did.

KANYE: You mean something unexpected, like you take the time to give someone a really valuable award and then run for president right away afterwards? How unexpected in that kind of way? (Laughter) (A few months earlier, at the 2015 MTV Awards, Swift presented West with the award for his lifetime achievement, followed by a labyrinthine speech acknowledging that he had smoked marijuana beforehand and was running for president) .

TAYLOR: (Laughter) We haven't talked about what happened.

KANYE: I just thought it was wavy. It was a vibe. The funny thing is that I thought about marijuana and the president, both of which I thought about in the shower the day before and started laughing like crazy. I thought, I had to say that I had just smoked weed, and then say I'm running for president … So those are my bases for … I knew you wanted to say what I'm going to like about the Dodgers game with my daughter. And I like to be booed and scared, and I knew it meant that I was changing and thinking more about people since I had a daughter. And then I wanted to say about the grass. And then I wanted to say about the president. And everything else was out of place.

TAYLOR: OMG. It was definitely like I stole the show … And then the flowers you sent me. I took a picture of them on Instagram and it's the most Instagram likes I've ever received. It was like 2.7 million likes on that photo of the flowers you sent me. Crazy.

KANYE: It's a connection or something that I think is really important about that moment when we met on stage. There is something that I think is really important about that, and where humanity is going, or where Kim and I are now, and having a family and everything, the way things are landing. So always … Relationships are more important than key phrases, you know.

TAYLOR: Yeah, I mean, I don't think anybody will hear that and say, "Oh, that's a real disgust," like, "She must be crying over that line." And I think because of how crazy, weird, and fateful the way we met, I think we have to choose our moments to do things together and make sure it's just really cool things.

KANYE: Yes, exactly. We can't get the idea of ​​someone else showing up and they saying … Because if you're a really real, creative, visceral and vibrant person, you probably have a hard time working in a corporation. So how can you give creative and creative ideas and you are working in a house without creativity? It's that weird … So every time we talk directly … Okay, what if later on in the song I would have also said, uh … "I made her famous,quot;? Is that a …

TAYLOR: … Did you say that?

KANYE: Yes, it could have happened. (Laughs)

TAYLOR: Well what am I going to do about it?

KANYE: Uh, like, does the hair flip?

TAYLOR: Yes. I mean … Um … It's kind of like, whatever, at this point. But I mean, you have to tell the story of the way it happened to you and the way you experienced it. Since you honestly didn't know who he was before that. Like, it doesn't matter if I sold 7 million of that album (Fearless) before you did that, which is what happened. You didn't know who he was before that. It's okay. But, um, yeah. I can not wait to hear it.

KANYE: I mean, it's fun. It definitely is … You're ready for the trend. This is all I can say.

TAYLOR: Uh, what's the song's name?

KANYE: Uh, it could be called "Hood Famous,quot;.

TAYLOR: Oh great. Will it be as a single single or will it be a SoundCloud version? What are you doing?

KANYE: Oh, this one here is like Song of the Year f-king type territory.

TAYLOR: OMG. Amazing. That's crazy. Oh my God. Speaking of song of the year, are you going to the Grammys?

KANYE: Uh, you know what? I was thinking not to. But I think this song … you know what? I'm going to send you the song and the exact wording and everything about it, right? And then we could sit down and talk about it. But if the song plays and f – king alone …

At this time, the video is cut off and it appears that the cameraman's battery ran out.

TAYLOR: … they just look at us and leave … (Inaudible) … Even if we have accomplished an incredible achievement, it is more difficult for people to write our names for some reason. That is just human nature. It is envy. He is asking people in our industry to vote for the people who are already killing him.

KANYE: Yeah. It's like a lot of people want Meek Mill to win because Drake was killing him for a long time, and they said, "We just need, like, Meek Mill to, like …" But I think, you know, it's okay .. So that makes me think of many places to solve problems. I was talking to Ben Horowitz, do you know this guy? He is a VC. Ben Horowitz outside of San Fran. But he is down with it.

TAYLOR: I know that name. Do not know him

KANYE: It's like the San Francisco clique, you know, that kind of thing, like he was staying on Mark Zuckerberg's street and … like that. So I was talking to him and I said: "Brother,quot; … Like me, I am in personal debt. I am indebted for about 20, 30 million, from fashion, and I have not yet succeeded. That's part of the reason I had to go to Roc Nation and the tour offerings evolved, and it allowed the entire city to try to feel like they could control Kanye or even talk to me like I was a regular or agents did. , but they saw that they could not. It's like he's in debt, he's moving like he's a billionaire. Yes, I am a cultural trillionaire! You could have financial debts. So I said to Ben Horowitz, I said, "You Mark Zuckerberg or whoever Tim Cook has to clean that up." So I send Ben Horowitz my current balance. That means I am not 50, not 100 million, not 200 million, not 300 million. No, 20 million negatives, currently. Me, Kanye West, the guy who created the music genre that is the Weeknd, that's Drake, the guy who created … Every person who makes music right now, their favorite album is "The College Dropout,quot;. Every person who makes music. But I'm rich enough … Like, I got into debt to my wife for 6 million working in an f-king house, less than a few months ago, and I could pay her before Christmas and so … So, you know, when I speak from Nike, the idea that they wouldn't give me a percentage, that I could do something so tangible, when Drake was hitting me in the mother-king's garbage dump, that I could have something tangible that showed my creativity and expressed to me, which also It could be a business where you could have a multiple of five times and you could actually sell it for a hundred million, 200 million, or a billion dollars, that was very serious. Every conversation, every time I yelled at Charlemagne (Tha God) or yelled at (radio host) Sway, that was very, very, very serious. And it was also with my family. I felt like, look, if it was just the angry black man in some cool red Nike shoes five years ago, I was going to visit my daughter, rather than live with her. It would have been like, enough is enough. It wouldn't have been great anymore, because it would have been a group of people, including my wife, who all had at least $ 500.4 million in their account. And then you see the angry black man at the party talking about "It's me who put Kim in the dress! It's me who did this!" But he never realized himself. That's one of the things I just talked to Ben about … And I talk about it on the album. Talk about personal debt and yes. Just the idea like, "Oh, this guy with this $ 50 million f-king Maybach f-king per tour hasn't put him in line yet or got out of the point where AEG and Live Nation wouldn't give him a deal." The debt started after "Watch the Throne,quot; (West's joint album with Jay-Z), because I didn't get a deal. But I was still doing my creative projects on my own, shooting a movie, doing a fashion show, just trying to be very Disney, be very visceral, be creative. Y…

TAYLOR: I mean, I'm sure you've thought about this from top to bottom, but I mean, is there any way to monetize them in a way that you thought would still feel authentic but would make them a multi-million dollar company?

KANYE: Well that's what we are going to do. That is what we are in the plans for. I'm going to be 100% like a billionaire billionaire. I think it's fun that I can like to be like Charlie Sheen and say, "Hey, I have AIDS." You know, like … To me, I said that to Drake the other night. I thought, "I, Drake, am in personal debt." And to tell Drake, the world's number one bachelor who can f-king rap someone in a dumpster, who lives four blocks from my wife, and who basically likes all of his friends, that I am in personal debt, it is like lowering the sword or lowering the hand or opening, showing the hand. That I don't have my poker face on any of you. It's just me I'm just a creative. You know, everything I did, even when it went wrong, whatever it was from a … It's always like a good place, and I know I will get through it and I know the world will get over it. Because, like, I'm going to change the world. I'm going to make it … I'm going to make people's lives better with some post-Steve Jobs shit, Howard Hughes guy. I like it, I will do things with education. I'm going to do things that help calm the murders in Chicago or around the world. Things that help calm police brutality, equalize wealth in the middle of the class system. Because there are a lot of rich people who hate Obama because he is more social and wants people who have nothing to have everything. And in my small way, when learning to design, design is something that is currently only given to the wealthy. The exact color palette Hermes uses versus the color palette Forever 21 uses – a color palette is extremely important. Color is important. You know, knowing the proportions … you know, the size of our house versus the size of someone else's houses, and just the dynamics of that proportion. Like, I don't want this conversation to go too long, too long, but I wanted to give you a little bit of where I am and the perspective I am in and the way … the fact that I am the microprocessor of Our culture. I mean, I can figure out how to give Rihanna a Mary J. Blige-type album. I can discover how to make the fashion world accept my wife and therefore the whole family. I can discover many impossible things … I can find a way to do something that you take to the airport, five years after everyone said: "Hang that (N-word) alive and fk him, and we will see him die, slowly , publicly. " So it's a lot. I discovered it for myself, so there are many things, that collectively, with the power that you have and your admirers, the power that my wife has, the power that I have, that we can do to really get to where is not only the rich who are they get richer, but … You know, do it not just as a charity, not singing for Africa, but it changes things in a way that people can experience for themselves, a piece of the good life. You know?

TAYLOR: Yes. I mean, they are amazing ideas and amazing concepts, and I would definitely love to talk to you more about that. I know you have to do something right now, but I love that you're heading for it. And it has been so. I mean, when we went to dinner, there were rumors of those ideas. I like that you always think outside. And for the past six, seven, or eight years, no matter how long it has been since that happened, I haven't always liked him, but I've always respected him. And I think that's what you're saying when you say like, you know, "I could be in debt, but I can make these things happen, and I have the ideas to do it, and I can create these things or these concepts." Like, always I will respect you. And I'm so glad that you had the respect to call me and tell me that as a friend about the song, and it's a really cool thing and a very good sign of friendship. So thanks.

KANYE: Oh, thanks, too.

TAYLOR: And you know, if people ask me about that, look, I think it would be great for me to say, “Look, he called me up and told me the line before I got out. Like, the joke is on you. We are fine."

KANYE: Yes, yes. Good. I think that's more or less the change right there.

TAYLOR: Yes. Like, you want to call this a dispute, you want to call this throwing shadow, but you know, right after the song comes out, I'm going to be on a Grammy red carpet, and you're going to ask me about it and say, "I He called and sent me the song before it came out. " So I think we are fine.

KANYE: All right. I'm going to put this verse on, and I'm going to send it to you right now.

TAYLOR: Oh, you just … haven't you recorded it yet?

KANYE: I recorded it. I'm nuancing the lines, as the latest version says, "Taylor and I could still have sex." And then my wife said, "That doesn't sound so difficult!"

TAYLOR: Well, I mean, she says it honestly because she's your wife and she says, um … So I think anyone you think is really better. I mean obviously do the best for your relationship too. I think "he owes me sex," he says different things. She says … "She owes me sex,quot; means "Look, I did what she is. She really owes me." What is going to divide people, because people like me are going to say: "She doesn't owe him …". But then, people who like that they thought it was bad, crazy and awesome for being so open, are going to say, "Yes, it does. It made her famous. So it's more provocative to say," I still have sex "because no one would see it coming. They're both crazy. Do what you want. Both of you will get all the headlines in the world." You owe me sex "is a bit more like casting shade, and the other is more flirtatious. It just depends on what you want to achieve with it.

KANYE: Yeah, I feel like with my wife, who probably didn't like "I could still have sex,quot; because it would be like, what if I was on a TV show and said "Me and Tom Brady could we still have sex?" or something?

TAYLOR: You have to protect your relationship. Do what is best. You just had a child. You are in the best place of your life. I would never advise you to f-k with that. Just choose whatever … It's cause and effect. One will make people feel a certain way, and it will be a slightly different emotion for the other. But it's not … I don't care. There is no one that hurts my feelings and the other does not.

KANYE: Yes. It's just that when I'm aiming this gun, what I tried to do differently than two years ago, it's like when I shoot a gun, I try to point it away from my face. So, one is a bit more flirtatious and easier … I think that actually means that the conversation is really: one is a little better for the audience and a little less good for the relationship. One is a little worse for the public and better for the relationship.

TAYLOR: Yes. I can hear it. But actually they are your goals. I mean, you always go with your instinct, obviously. But, um, amazing. Send it to me. I'm excited.

KANYE: Very good, great. Thank you.

TAYLOR: Impressive. I'll talk to you later.

KANYE: Very good, great. Peace. Goodbye.

KANYE: (Talking to the cameraman) We had to put that on the record.

CAMERA: Sorry. This thing's battery died.

KANYE: It's just when he dies … Do you have something like Kanye talking to Taylor Swift explaining that phrase? There has to be three cameras in that one. We cannot lose an item.

It is unclear whether Taylor will address the matter in the near future.



