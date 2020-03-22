Toy Tool Kits Recalled Due to Excessive Lead, Safety Standards – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 20,000 Grizzly children's tool kits due to excessive levels of lead.

Also, the toy goggles and helmets that come with the Grizzly Industrial kits do not meet toy safety standards.

The H3044 is a 12-piece kit that includes a helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, leather gloves, ruler, set square, level, chalk bottle, and suspenders.

Model H5855 includes glasses, tape measure, wooden tool cart, hammer, ruler, square, level, screwdriver, pliers, and an adjustable wrench.

Sold at Grizzly Industrial showrooms across the country and online at grizzly.com Y Amazon.com.

Toolkits should be removed immediately from children. Consumers can contact Grizzly Industrial for a refund. Grizzly Industrial can be called toll free at 888-615-7944 at any time or emailed to [email protected]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has not identified any blood lead levels that are safe for children.

“Even low blood lead levels have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And the effects of lead exposure can't be corrected, "the CDC says.