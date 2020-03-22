Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld to donate electronic tablets to hospitals | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLda3a4b9bbdc8447d63abd22fce98cf8611% %MINIFYHTMLda3a4b9bbdc8447d63abd22fce98cf8612%





Toby Alderweireld wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLda3a4b9bbdc8447d63abd22fce98cf8613% %MINIFYHTMLda3a4b9bbdc8447d63abd22fce98cf8614%

Tottenham advocate Toby Alderweireld is donating "dozens,quot; of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends.

%MINIFYHTMLda3a4b9bbdc8447d63abd22fce98cf8615% %MINIFYHTMLda3a4b9bbdc8447d63abd22fce98cf8616%

The 31-year-old, who re-committed his future to the Spurs earlier this season, wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic and as soccer is postponed for the foreseeable future.

In a video direction on your personal Twitter page, the Belgium central said: "I hope everyone is following government measures to stop the coronavirus thread.

"This virus creates many needs, especially the lack of contact with the person.

"People who are sick cannot see their friends or family, so my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to hospitals and nursing homes, so that people can video chat with their loved ones and friends, to overcome this difficult period.

"In the next few days and weeks I am trying to get those tablets to places where they can help. I hope that anyone who can save, give or do something to help people in need a little, to see family and friends, because it will help a lot. We stick together. "

Lucas Moura is comforted by José Mourinho after the departure of the Champions League from Tottenham

Moura & # 39; worried & # 39; by parents in Brazil

His teammate Lucas Moura spoke of his concern for his parents in Brazil, whom he was unable to see for some time, but emphasized the need to stay positive and follow government guidelines.

"Yes, I speak to them every day, I only tell them the same, to stay at home, to take care of me," he said. "Of course, I am worried about my parents because it is worse for older people. I think about them all the time."

"I have never seen a situation like this. It is strange for everyone, different for everyone, but we need to keep a positive attitude, follow the rules, stay home and, as I said, I am sure we will get through this and return to normal."