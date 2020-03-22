Total death toll exceeds 13,000

The number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide reached at least 13,049, including 340 in the US. USA And 4,825 in Italy, where the devastating virus has brought the country to its knees.

Italy reached a grim milestone On Saturday, registering record tolls of deaths two days in a row. The country announced its largest daily increase in infections, which increased to 53,000 people, with almost 800 new deaths. As the bodies accumulate in Italian hospitals, morgues, and churches, and medical workers call for more help, there is still no sign that Italy is taming its arc of contagion.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 114 people had died in the state and that the hospital's capacity must be doubled to meet the anticipated need for beds to treat patients.

In the United States, the The session was adjourned without an agreement on a coronavirus relief package, planning to resume work on Sunday. The final measure is expected to cost between $ 1.5 trillion and $ 2 trillion, according to congressional sources, and includes direct payments to most American taxpayers.

There are more than 26,000 confirmed cases in the US. USA And almost 312,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention. Associated Press contributed to this report.