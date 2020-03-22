Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared by reciting all the lyrics from & # 39; Hip Hop Hooray & # 39; by Naughty By Nature

Well, color us impressed! Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson gave the world a glimpse of what she has been doing in quarantine since she and Tom revealed their positive diagnoses for the coronavirus, and it turns out that Mrs. Wilson is a huge hip hop fan.

Rita posted a four-minute video on her instagram page, revealing that she's been a little crazy and it looks like Naughty By Nature is helping her get through the quarantine blues.

The video begins with her appearance from reading a book, and then when the song begins, Rita Wilson started to give a little nod before SNAPPING!

Rita didn't need help or subtitles because the lady who spit out the whole song started to finish, with full confidence, and now it's clear where her "booty,quot; gets her son Chet Hanks. Watch Rita Wilson go all the way below:

And here's the full 4-minute video below so you can see how Mrs. Rita held it down:

Almost two weeks ago, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to announce a positive result for coronavirus.

The couple is currently in Australia, where Tom was filming a movie. He revealed that he and Rita were not feeling so well and decided to take the test.

"Rita and I are here in Australia. We feel a little tired, like we have colds, and some children hurt. Rita had chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play things right, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus and found to be positive. ”

We continue to send our prayers to all those affected by the virus at this time.