Tolls of coronavirus deaths worldwide skyrocket as hospitals rush to prepare

%MINIFYHTML20f265a8ad24a84880a3f05f312e90a811% %MINIFYHTML20f265a8ad24a84880a3f05f312e90a812%

SOAVE, Italy – Italy, Iran and the United States reported new death tolls soared as the coronavirus pandemic relentlessly marched worldwide on Sunday, sparking a riot in the worst-hit regions to establish more hospital beds and replenishing diminishing medical supplies necessary to keep health workers safe.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte came to live television to announce that he was tightening the closure of the country and closing all production facilities except those that provide essential goods and services.

%MINIFYHTML20f265a8ad24a84880a3f05f312e90a813% %MINIFYHTML20f265a8ad24a84880a3f05f312e90a814%

"We are facing the most serious crisis the country has experienced since World War II," Conte told Italians during a midnight broadcast.

%MINIFYHTML20f265a8ad24a84880a3f05f312e90a815% %MINIFYHTML20f265a8ad24a84880a3f05f312e90a816%

As the bodies piled up in Italian hospitals, morgues, and churches, and medical workers called for more help, there was no sign that Italy was still taming its arc of contagion. Italy now has 53,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,825 deaths, more than in all of China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

The leading infectious disease expert from the US government. USA He said he maintains the hope that EE. USA Don't be on the same path as Italy in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Up News Info "Face the Nation,quot; about the stringent measures being implemented in the United States, including travel restrictions, school closings, and many businesses and other social distancing. , it will go "a long way,quot;.

The Mayor of New York City told people at the epicenter of the United States pandemic that it's only going to get worse.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press,quot; Sunday that his city desperately needs fans and other medical supplies and personnel, and criticized the White House for not responding. He said he had "repeatedly,quot; asked the US military to mobilize, and that he had received no response.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said he hopes Congress and the White House will reach a full agreement on Sunday night on an economic stimulus package that could approach $ 2 trillion to address the crisis in the coronavirus, including $ 3,000 checks to families and other help for the next 10 weeks.

Various US states USA Residents have been ordered to stay inside. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the government was "literally scouring the world for medical supplies." Health workers from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis sought donations of protective equipment. Detroit hospital staff began creating homemade facial masks for workers.

Nationally, there were at least 26,747 cases and 374 deaths when the United States overtook Germany as the country with the fourth highest number of cases. At least 38 people tested positive at the Rikers Island prison complex in New York City, more than half of them inmates. Another inmate became the first in the United States to test positive in federal prison.

During his weekly Sunday blessing, Pope Francis urged all Christians to unite to recite the "Our Father,quot; prayer on Wednesday noon. "To the virus pandemic, we want to respond with the universality of prayer, compassion, tenderness," said the Pope.

Francis, who began broadcasting his audience online earlier this month due to virus concerns, said he would also lead a global blessing to an empty square in San Pedro on Friday. The "Urbi et Orbi,quot; blessing is normally reserved for Christmas and Easter.

In Britain, staff at some hospitals have complained of a shortage of ventilators and protective equipment such as face masks, safety glasses, gloves and protective suits.

Nearly 4,000 medical workers signed a letter to the Sunday Times warning that National Health Service doctors and nurses would die if they did not receive better equipment and said they felt like "cannon fodder."

“The NHS staff is risking their lives every day they report to work. The reality is that many of us will get sick. Doctors are well aware of the possibility of losing their colleagues, as has happened in outbreaks around the world, "the letter says.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said hospitals would receive new stocks of protective equipment on Sunday afternoon. The government has also ordered thousands of ventilators and reached an agreement with private hospitals to use thousands of beds and 20,000 medical personnel to treat patients with coronavirus.

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday rejected US assistance to fight the virus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the United States could do it. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments came as Iran faced crushing sanctions by the United States for its nuclear actions. Iran says it has 1,685 deaths and 21,638 confirmed cases of the virus, a figure that, according to experts from the World Health Organization, is almost certainly not reported.

Worldwide, more than 316,000 people have been infected and nearly 13,600 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 150 countries have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 US states.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Some 93,800 people were recovered, mainly in China.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic was first detected and was the first city to be closed, was on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day without reporting any new or suspected cases. Wuhan must go 14 days in a row without a new case for draconian travel restrictions to be lifted, but a special train brought more than 1,000 auto factory employees for the first time since the outbreak.

Parks and other public gathering places were reopening in China as people returned to work and business resumed. However, the country has imposed ever-increasing restrictions on those coming from abroad.

All those who come to Beijing from abroad must be quarantined for two weeks in a hotel under their care. And starting Monday, flights to the capital will be diverted to airports in other cities, where passengers must pass a health inspection.

The first recent case of community infection in China was reported Sunday in the southern province of Guangzhou, reportedly captured by a Turkish arrival.

Borders continued to close, and airlines cut flights. Emirates long-distance airline, a major east-west airline, said it will suspend all passenger flights starting Wednesday due to the outbreak.

After recording its first two deaths, Singapore said it will completely close its borders starting Tuesday. All short-term visitors will be excluded while returning locals will face a 14-day quarantine. Sri Lanka blocked the entry of all passenger and ship flights.

Australia became the last country to close all bars, clubs, cinemas, casinos, sports and religious venues, while restaurants and cafes were restricted to take-out service only. Schools remained open.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rules were implemented because people did not take into account social distancing requirements and will be in place for at least six months.

In Spain, the worst-affected country in Europe after Italy, intensive care units in some areas were near their limits, even before Sunday's new count of 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he wants to extend the national state of emergency that includes strict measures to combat the coronavirus, which means that the national blockade will last at least a month.

Fernando Simón, director of the center for health alerts and emergencies in Spain, said that more than 3,400 health workers have been infected, more than 10% of the total. "This is a statistic that concerns us," he said.

Dr. German Peces-Barba, a lung specialist at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz hospital in Madrid, said he expected the situation to worsen.

"We cannot repeat the slogans that we will manage to overcome together," said Fish-Beard. "But from inside the hospital, the situation is such that if it lasts much longer we will not be able to resist."

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.