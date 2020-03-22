Home Local News Tolls of coronavirus deaths worldwide skyrocket as hospitals rush to prepare

Tolls of coronavirus deaths worldwide skyrocket as hospitals rush to prepare

By
Matilda Coleman
-
Tolls of coronavirus deaths worldwide skyrocket as hospitals rush to prepare
SOAVE, Italy – Italy, Iran and the United States reported new death tolls soared as the coronavirus pandemic relentlessly marched worldwide on Sunday, sparking a riot in the worst-hit regions to establish more hospital beds and replenishing diminishing medical supplies necessary to keep health workers safe.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte came to live television to announce that he was tightening the closure of the country and closing all production facilities except those that provide essential goods and services.

"We are facing the most serious crisis the country has experienced since World War II," Conte told Italians during a midnight broadcast.

As the bodies piled up in Italian hospitals, morgues, and churches, and medical workers called for more help, there was no sign that Italy was still taming its arc of contagion. Italy now has 53,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,825 deaths, more than in all of China, where the virus first emerged late last year.

The leading infectious disease expert from the US government. USA He said he maintains the hope that EE. USA Don't be on the same path as Italy in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Up News Info "Face the Nation,quot; about the stringent measures being implemented in the United States, including travel restrictions, school closings, and many businesses and other social distancing. , it will go "a long way,quot;.

The Mayor of New York City told people at the epicenter of the United States pandemic that it's only going to get worse.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press,quot; Sunday that his city desperately needs fans and other medical supplies and personnel, and criticized the White House for not responding. He said he had "repeatedly,quot; asked the US military to mobilize, and that he had received no response.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said he hopes Congress and the White House will reach a full agreement on Sunday night on an economic stimulus package that could approach $ 2 trillion to address the crisis in the coronavirus, including $ 3,000 checks to families and other help for the next 10 weeks.

Various US states USA Residents have been ordered to stay inside. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the government was "literally scouring the world for medical supplies." Health workers from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis sought donations of protective equipment. Detroit hospital staff began creating homemade facial masks for workers.

