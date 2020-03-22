Tokyo Olympics: IOC set deadline for decision on Games to take place amid coronavirus | Olympic Games News

Lisa Witt
Cancellation of the Games ruled out by IOC President Thomas Bach in a letter to athletes

Last Updated: 03/22/20 6:13 pm

The International Olympic Committee has given itself four weeks to decide whether or not to postpone this summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

The IOC Executive Board met on Sunday and decided to see how far the coronavirus is spread before making a final decision.

Total cancellation of the Games has been ruled out.

