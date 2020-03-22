Tokyo 2020: Jo Pavey intends to target the sixth Olympics even if event is postponed | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTML95892cd174f407eb05df556fd964322d11% %MINIFYHTML95892cd174f407eb05df556fd964322d12%

Pavey says it is inconceivable that the Tokyo Games will be held this summer in front of the crowds.





%MINIFYHTML95892cd174f407eb05df556fd964322d13% %MINIFYHTML95892cd174f407eb05df556fd964322d14%











1:37



Jo Pavey says she still has a goal to compete in her sixth Olympics, even if they are delayed a year due to the coronavirus.

Jo Pavey says she still has a goal to compete in her sixth Olympics, even if they are delayed a year due to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML95892cd174f407eb05df556fd964322d15% %MINIFYHTML95892cd174f407eb05df556fd964322d16%

Jo Pavey will pursue his ambition to qualify for a sixth record Olympiad in case the Tokyo 2020 Games are postponed for a year, when he is 47 years old.

Athletes and sports organizations have called for the event to be delayed amid the organizers' stance so far to move ahead as planned, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Pavey, whose goal is to match javelin throwing athlete Tessa Sanderson's six Olympic appearances by a British track and field athlete, has seen his training plans shocked by the pandemic.

The British Athletics Championships, which serve as official tests for the 2020 Olympics, will be held from June 20-21 in Manchester.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the British long-distance runner said: "People think I'm delusional. I'm getting older but I still love the sport and love to run and that's what keeps me going."

"But obviously it's a big question, it's getting harder and harder to get to those moments on the track and there are a lot of really talented young athletes in the country, which is great to watch."

Jo Pavey finished seventh in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the London Olympics in 2012

"I was totally destined to compete in testing this summer and it looks like I probably won't be able to move on, although there is still no official word.

"It seems increasingly unlikely that these events can take place."

"I love being active and one thing I am very fortunate about is that I can still enjoy the joys of running as long as I do it with the proper social distancing rules and I can encourage my children as a mother to stay active and I am very lucky to do that. "

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe awaits a decision on whether the Games, which will begin on July 24, will be held imminently.

Pavey, who became the oldest woman to win gold in a European Championship with a 40-year 10,000m victory in 2014, made her first appearance at the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000 and has since qualified for the British team in all the Games.

1:08 Pavey says athletes stay in training limbo as they try to prepare for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo Pavey says athletes stay in training limbo as they try to prepare for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo

The five-time Olympian says it is inconceivable that the Tokyo Games will take place this summer in front of crowds.

"It scares athletes because they think they have to try to train safely. Everyone is in limbo with their training," he said.

"Of course, it seems hard to imagine how an Olympiad could go ahead with crowds of people piling up in one event venue.

"Even in the future, athletes have to take risks to train and the facilities are also closed: the tracks are closed, they cannot come together as teams to do their sports or train the team."

"It is a worrying time for everyone and I think that in these unprecedented times we only think about people's health and keeping ourselves safe."