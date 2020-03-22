To overcome the coronavirus blockade, we need a basic income | Poverty

%MINIFYHTML6ee06c97925dc093e3af205fdf2fe79111% %MINIFYHTML6ee06c97925dc093e3af205fdf2fe79112%

As the coronavirus pandemic increases, governments around the world are locking up their people or preparing to do so.

In Europe, now the epicenter of the crisis, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), tens of millions of people are already in quarantine, and more will join soon, possibly for many weeks.

In Asia, while life in China is slowly returning to normal, in India, most local governments have declared an emergency and have closed schools, shops and all public gatherings, as well as have imposed severe national travel restrictions. and international.

Borders have been closed in South America, while in the United States, the states of Illinois, California, and New York have been closed.

The logic of these measures is simple: if we limit social interaction, we reduce the speed at which the virus is transmitted. This prevents many who would have contracted it from passing it on to others and lessens the pressure on public health systems that have to respond. That is why "social distancing,quot; measures are widely accepted as good policy even though they are draconian.

But unless they are implemented in conjunction with complementary wellness policies that protect socio-economically vulnerable people, they are in danger of producing a wave of unintended negative consequences. Think of the people in the concert economy. Delivery drivers in the US For example, they have no income security, sick pay, and often very limited savings. What happens if a lockout prevents you from working for a month or more?

Similarly, many of those living in working poverty face the terrible possibility of not being able to overcome the epidemic. Over the past 20 years, the percentage of workers below the poverty line in the UK has grown from 10% to 13%, and 56% of people in poverty belong to a working family. This means that you can have a job in Britain today and still be so poor that you struggle to survive, often because your job is insecure and poorly paid, and because your rental costs are so high.

What will happen to the single mother who works shifts in a restaurant when the restaurant is closed? How will you pay the rent? Although UK banks are currently preparing "mortgage holidays,quot; for borrowers, there are still questions about the plan to support people in rented accommodation. Worse yet, how are you going to buy food for your children? Online shopping is fine if you can afford it, but what if you can't? And what if food banks are finally closed to prevent the spread of the virus?

The history of economies in the Global South is even worse. In South Asia, for example, more than 80 percent of non-farm workers are in the informal sector, without a contract, without a safety net and without employer obligations. The concert economy has practically eliminated the "classic employer,quot; and created "partners,quot;: driving partners, delivery partners, etc. These are elaborate titles that cover the reality of insecure salaried work for people who make a living day by day and with nothing to fall back on. For many, the day they don't win, they Do not do eat.

So what can be done to protect these people?

Forty years ago, groundbreaking work by Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen showed that people starve to death during famines less because of decreased food production and more because of their inability to access available food. The reasons for this are always socio-political: laws that prevent them from taking what they need, hoarding the wealthy that lead to inflation, rationing that is not effective, etc.

Cash is vital to this story. During the Bengal famine of 1943, which was central to Sen's analysis, food production was higher than in 1941, when there was no famine. However, agricultural wages had stagnated while food prices soared as a result of the colonial policy of exporting rice for the war effort, meaning that local workers starved to death because they did not have the money to buy the rice they grew. In situations like these, even a small amount of cash could save lives.

This is one of the reasons why humanitarian agencies now routinely respond to wars and natural disasters simply by giving cash to affected people. In fact, 10 percent of all humanitarian assistance comes in the form of cash, because money is what enables those affected by natural or man-made calamities to survive in a market economy when their income or savings have been removed.

Of course, the coronavirus outbreak and continued blockage are very different from wars or natural disasters and nothing here is intended to minimize trauma from those who have experienced it either. But the social and economic dislocation resulting from this pandemic could be cataclysmic and traumatic, just like a war.

We have already Given the collapse of the stock markets and with weeks of inactivity, companies and the livelihoods that depend on them will go to the wall. In addition to ensuring a regular food supply, therefore, unless our governments plan to supplant the market economy entirely and move towards a less anarchic resource allocation system, one of their primary tasks must be to ensure that people have enough money in their pockets to buy it. This is where entering a basic income becomes an option.

Basic income is a simple social policy. In essence, it involves nothing more than giving people modest, regular and unconditional cash payments, just like a pension, just for all of us. Historically associated with activists eager to curb inequality, at this time of crisis, the idea is being promoted even for humanitarian reasons by senior World Bank officials.

Some states have already started announcing relief measures. India Network for Basic Income has made a concrete proposal to the government for an Emergency Basic Income.

Given that it represents a simple, humane and administratively simple way of ensuring that everyone has enough money to survive during the crisis, why would anyone be against it? An objection may be cost: that extending a basic income would be too costly. But this statement takes little water off the scale of the continuous coronavirus response.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has announced that it will inject $ 1 trillion into the financial system to prevent it from freezing, while in the United Kingdom, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised 330 billion pounds ($ 384 billion), and much more is expected to enter. The context of very cheap loans. Is it any wonder that politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as more than 500 academics and public figures, are already asking for basic income as a ransom for the people?

Ultimately, as this crisis unfolds, what we experience may be beyond our worst nightmares, with the death of loved ones and an economic collapse that could dwarf the Great Depression.

In this context, the immense outpouring of solidarity and the corresponding explosion of community organization are comforting. Both will also be vital, especially to support the many groups that will not reach a basic income, such as migrants living outside the system or those too old and sick to go to the stores.

However, even if you can't fix everything, a basic income is a good place to start formulating policies at the time of the coronavirus. Because like Ocasio-Cortez aptly places that, "This is not the time for halftones. "

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.