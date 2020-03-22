Tiny Harris posts a throwback baby photo, but all fans can see is her daughter's heir!

%MINIFYHTML04afc0baf6917dd5247f08595b9e1ea811% %MINIFYHTML04afc0baf6917dd5247f08595b9e1ea812%

Tiny Harris posted a super cute throwback photo of her taken as a baby and fans can't believe how much she and her youngest daughter Daughter Heiress look alike! The plugin was shared on Tiny's Instagram account as part of a "baby challenge,quot; and her followers couldn't help but talk about her, but also compare her previous photo with the 3-year-old heiress, emphasizing that they look like twins. real!

It's clear that Tiny Harris was a super adorable baby and now fans know where her daughter is getting her own cuteness from!

Obviously she was much younger, but the main characteristics were definitely the same!

In the caption, she wrote: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! 👑🤩 #BabyChallenge ".

The return photo shows baby Tiny sitting while holding a party favor.

Soon after publishing it, many Tiny fans proceeded to tell her how much she and her daughter were alike to her husband, T.I., heiress.

These are some of the reactions the photo received: ‘Heiress to the end! 😍. ’/‘ You and the heiress are twins! "." / "Heir is your twin MY GOD,quot;.

There were also a few comments that simply spelled the Heiress' name and added heart emojis, while one follower compared Tiny to another of her children: 15-year-old son King!

Well, since he is her son, it is not a big surprise that someone finds his son to look a lot like her too!

As for comparisons with Heiress, it makes perfect sense since the ages are closer and both are female!

Also, the proud mom posts cute clips of the fun and sassy girl, so fans are very used to seeing her face.

Therefore, identifying the similarities between mother and daughter was very easy for everyone as soon as Tiny shared the baby photo.



