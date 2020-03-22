Timmy Hill was interviewed by his wife at home after a strong NASCAR iRacing finale

%MINIFYHTML8ade6da3bdf34edf64eb81a9d158fcd711% %MINIFYHTML8ade6da3bdf34edf64eb81a9d158fcd712%

Timmy Hill was magnificent on the virtual race track on Sunday, crossing to third place in the first NASCAR iRacing Pro Series exhibition.

Subsequently, Hill conducted an even better interview, rising from her padded computer setup with chair and steering wheel to provide fans with the content they crave.

The reporter? His wife, Lucy Hill.

"Great job from (first place Denny Hamlin and second place Dale Earnhardt Jr.), those guys did a great job all day. I think I could have had them," Hill said, fighting off laughter. "But we will never know."

Finish: Hamlin DaleJr Hill Briscoe Smithley Bowman Wallace Preece Majeski Jones DiBenedetto Cassill Kligerman Chastain Logano Bowyer RTruex Labonte TDillon Allgaier Stenhouse Cindric McDowell Elliott Kes Bell ADillon Buescher KyBusch JHNemechek Johnson AAlfredo Larson Byron KuB – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 22, 2020

The iRacing Pro series is comprised of a large cast of NASCAR drivers who jump on their simulation systems to compete against each other virtually. The races are televised and broadcast online, and Sunday's fight at Homestead-Miami Speedway seemed to get a positive reception from fans online.

Hamlin, who led the field on Sunday, led the effort to put the Series together. He recruited drivers and helped them train for the first race.

Hamlin organized five races last night so the boys could "figure out how to compete against each other,quot; and whatnot. – Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) March 22, 2020

Hill was perhaps the most impressive player of the afternoon with his final top 3 using a fairly basic game setup.

With more practice, Hill could be a contender to finish even later.