Tiffany Haddish spills Ella and Common are quarantined together

The star of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; she accidentally misses her comment at DJ D-Nice's dance party that she and rapper & # 39; Glory & # 39; they live together in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tiffany Haddish Y Common They are apparently going through the coronavirus crisis together as a couple after conflicting rumors about their relationship. The comedian has let it pass that she and the rapper are in quarantine together.

The 40-year-old actress spilled beans as she joined superstar DJ D-Nice's dance party on Instagram Live on Saturday, March 21. She suggested that she and Common are living together in the comments as she wrote, "Oh s ** Common about to put me to sleep. With the next move from Auntie they gave me."

Tiffany and Common are rumored to date from last December, after the latter's separation from Angela Rye. The two reportedly hung out in New York City on multiple occasions. Common was also seen among those attending the "Night school"The star's intimate birthday celebration with her family and friends. Feeding the romance rumors, the alleged couple went on vacation in Maui, Hawaii for last year's Christmas vacation.

Tiffany sparked speculation that there is a problem in her relationship with Common after she shared a cryptic post on March 12. "After yesterday I realized that today is to show everything I hated, & # 39; Well & # 39; you tried today and I knew that you are a shitty lying peace and that you never cared, you used me," he wrote in Twitter She also warned, "but what you didn't forget about me is that I'm telling you. Take off your skeletons! It's ready!"

While it's unclear to whom your message was directed, Beyonce Knowles& # 39; mother Tina Lawson He seemed to confirm that Tiffany and Common are an article with their commentary on the comedian's birthday tribute to the Grammy-winning artist. While Tiffany referred to Common as her friend in the Instagram post, Tina said the opposite as garish about the two, "Beautiful couple."

Neither Tiffany nor Common have publicly addressed their romance rumors.