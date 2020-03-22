Tiffany Haddish: I'm quarantined with the common!

MTP News has confirmed that Common and Tiffany Haddish are officially back as a couple.

The two Hollywood actors started dating last summer, after Common parted ways with longtime girlfriend CNN presenter Angela Rye.

But Tiffany's and Common's relationship has had its ups and downs. For example, just two weeks ago, Tiffany criticized Common on IG, leading to speculation that the couple had split.

But the forced coronavirus quarantine appears to have reunited the couple.

