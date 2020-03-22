Thousands of people clog Marin's roads, trails, and beaches in search of a break at the on-site shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Marin officials asked Bay Area residents to seek outdoor relief from the current coronavirus shelter not to come to their county after thousands of visitors obstructed the roads, trails and the beaches.

Dr. Lisa Santora, NCO of Public Health in Marín, said that the increase in visitors was leading to a violation of the social distancing requirement of the shelter order in place.

"Marin is usually a place of recreation, but now is not the time," he said. "Congregating in these popular areas makes the shelter-in-place order less effective and continues to put all of our counties at risk of spreading COVID-19."

In the early afternoon of Saturday, Marin County sheriff's deputies were forced to leave the Sky Oaks Road wilderness area because it had been overwhelmed by visitors.

"Sky Oaks Rd, which leads to the watershed, is closed due to the astronomical numbers of people who DO NOT practice social distancing and refuge at home," the sheriff's department posted on Twitter. "It will be closed for the rest of the day. All lots are overflowed. "

There was also end-to-end traffic on Highway 1 leading to Stinson Beach and the Marin Coast.

"We understand the frustrations of the communities with the HUGE number of people who travel to the coast today and do NOT practice social distancing," said the deputies on Twitter. "We are working with public health officials to address the problem. Please stay home!

The Marin Place Refugee Order went into effect on March 16 along with six other Bay Area jurisdictions, and Governor Gavin Newsom followed up with a state directive to stay home on March 18.

"We all have to make difficult decisions and sacrifices, for the moment, since we all take refuge at home," Santora said. "We ask people who do not travel distances to access our beaches. Let's recreate and get fresh air closer to home."

