This is what you can expect from Monday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTML69eb162c81343d8d5bb94798e483852011% %MINIFYHTML69eb162c81343d8d5bb94798e483852012%

Snow buildup will make a rare appearance in parts of the Boston area on Monday, but it won't last long.

%MINIFYHTML69eb162c81343d8d5bb94798e483852013% %MINIFYHTML69eb162c81343d8d5bb94798e483852014%

Monday starts cold and cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-30s during the day. Precipitation moves from the west during the afternoon. There will be a period of snow north and west of Boston before it changes to rain. An inch or two before the change is possible. The south coast and Cape Cod will likely see mostly rain.

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.