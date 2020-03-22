This is what allegedly happened when Tom Brady spoke to the Buccaneers.

%MINIFYHTML21fbdb7dd5aa56236bfbfa8c14e9f89711% %MINIFYHTML21fbdb7dd5aa56236bfbfa8c14e9f89712%

Tom Brady reportedly never talked about money or asked for control of the offense when he spoke with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht by phone Wednesday night.

Brady, according to Bucs reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, came to what ended up as a 90-minute phone call as if he was recruiting the Bucs, and not the other way around. His preparation, Stroud wrote, was "the next level,quot;. Stroud reported that Brady, who talked a lot, spoke with "adolescent enthusiasm," spoke about winning, and made it clear that he is still ultra competitive.

His only request, according to the article, were the phone numbers of his new teammates. The Bucs reportedly had a detailed plan and believed they would have to make an aggressive sales pitch to get Brady. Instead, Stroud wrote, Brady interviewed them as much as they interviewed him.

The parties left with a mutual understanding, and what once seemed like a remote possibility suddenly seemed like a legitimate possibility for a franchise that on March 13 had the sixth best chance of achieving it.

"The Bucs seemed to tick all the boxes," Stroud wrote. "When they hung up the phone, Licht and Arians looked at each other in disbelief, like saying, 'Wow, this is really happening.'"

The money was reportedly last on the agenda when Brady's agent Don Yee spoke to members of the Bucs last Monday. Once an agreement was reached, they arranged a physical exam with an independent doctor in New York, where Brady was spending time with his 12-year-old son Jack. He signed his contract on Friday, and the crucial phone call on Wednesday seems to be one of the main reasons why.

On the call, Brady said he knew everything about the Arians crime and was eager to operate on it. He was also able to recite all of the Bucs' offensive weapons and was reportedly intrigued by collaborating with Pro Bowl catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

"He didn't ask about them as players," Stroud wrote. "I wanted to know,‘ Are you good guys? "

Licht, who was in the recruiting room as a New England scout in 2000 when the Patriots selected Brady, called Evans and Godwin "the best."

Thank you! Come see us play! https://t.co/IoTcDsLrru – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2020

Brady was also impressed with the way the Tampa Bay defense closed last regular season under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was previously the head coach of the New York Jets.

Although they weren't sure what would happen if Brady became a free agent, the Bucs allegedly felt that Brady was getting frustrated. They were always interested in him, but they weren't sure that Brady was as intrigued as they were. When it comes to the Bucs, Brady can still play at an extremely high level.

"When they see the Brady tape, the Bucs don't see an appreciable decline in skills," Stroud wrote. "There is life in his arm, and he is still moving well enough to get out of danger."