This is how Porsha Williams feels about the postponement of the RHOA meeting

There's only one thing viewers love more than watching the Real Housewives on a delivery trip, and that's the reunion episode. Stars also like the opportunity to discuss things they've kept quiet about during the season and face off in scenes they didn't know happened.

Unfortunately, the recording of the Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting (along with the filming of all the Bravo shows that were in production) has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to sitting down, Andy Cohen has been diagnosed with respiratory illness. It is believed that he may have caught it from an older neighbor for whom he was helping run errands.

Some fans have suggested that the meeting be held virtually, but it definitely wouldn't be the same.

A source close to Porsha Williams revealed to Up News Info how she feels about the postponement because she has some bones to choose from with the co-stars.

‘Of course, Porsha fully supports Andy's decision to postpone the RHOA meeting because there would be no point filming it at a time like this. Everyone takes this quarantine very seriously and right now Porsha just wants Andy to focus on his health and get better as soon as possible. These gatherings are an opportunity for the ladies to come together and sit face to face and try to come to a close on any issues they may have had throughout the season. If they filmed it remotely, it wouldn't have the same effect and she doesn't think fans would appreciate the experience so much even though they want to watch the reunion. "

At this time, Porsha is practicing social distancing with her 1 year old baby. It happens to be his birthday.

The mother took her daughter to her first club in the comfort of her own home during DJ D-Nice's Instagram Live set.



