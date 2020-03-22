They went abroad to study. Now they are stranded.

"These are unprecedented circumstances," the State Department said in an emailed statement. "We acknowledge that closing borders and airspace, lack of flights and other local conditions make travel difficult and it may not be advisable to immediately repatriate all participants in the exchange."

In a statement, the University of North Carolina said its officials were in "regular communication,quot; with students in Guatemala and "worked diligently to arrange for their safe return home."

%MINIFYHTML021957076c3c5befd7d0bda270d9e2c111% %MINIFYHTML021957076c3c5befd7d0bda270d9e2c112%

Several American students said they had received limited information from US embassies. USA Over the past week, as governments around the world instituted emergency measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, including sealing the borders.

"For me, it was really disheartening to see that the embassy, ​​the State Department, was unable to help us," said Stirrat, 20, a third-year student at Lewis & Clark, who finally got on the evacuation flight chartered by the University. from Boston. from Ecuador "Makes me think twice about what it means to be an American and how much the government cares about its citizens."

Ms Stirrat, her fellow student Kasia Enriquez, and her faculty advisor, Stephen Tufte, had been trying to leave Ecuador for almost a week after the country blocked all incoming flights, which effectively also closed the outgoing flights.

The shortage of commercial flights has left students and their advisers with, at best, a mosaic of options. Mr. Neria, 21, an Arabic language student at Lewis & Clark, was allowed to board a British government sponsored evacuation flight from Morocco.

In Peru, Jessica Buie, 25, a student at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, said she and her colleagues packed their bags and went to the United States Consulate in Cusco as soon as they found out that the Peruvian government would close its border.