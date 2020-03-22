These "ninja robots,quot; are helping Thai hospitals combat the coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc751089e37a1244e17018a5ece5a378811% %MINIFYHTMLc751089e37a1244e17018a5ece5a378812%

Some hospitals in Thailand are taking a high-tech approach to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

They have begun to use the so-called "ninja robots,quot;, which refer to their completely black appearance. Those robots can do everything from monitoring the patient's temperature to allowing a doctor to stay out of the room and talking to the patient through the robot so that front-line doctors and medical workers reduce their risk of infection.

The engineers plan to make more robots for additional hospitals, robots that could also perform tasks like disinfecting rooms.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

"Ninja robots,quot; is not a phrase you could have imagined uttering in response to the new coronavirus crisis that is causing so much turmoil around the world, a crisis that has also given us such idiosyncratic phrases that they are now part of the common lexicon like " community propagation "and,quot; social distancing ".

About robots, the "ninja,quot; part of the phrase refers to them being completely black. They are incredibly adorable, like something out of Pixar Wall-EThey are currently in use in hospitals in Thailand to help doctors there fight the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLc751089e37a1244e17018a5ece5a378813% %MINIFYHTMLc751089e37a1244e17018a5ece5a378814%

According to the news, the robots were originally built to monitor stroke patients during their recovery. They have been reused to control fever patients, easing the burden on front-line doctors who work to keep the spread of the deadly virus under control somewhat. Right now, there is an incredible fear that doctors and nurses will become infected from the patients they serve, but these robots also allow medical workers to stay out of the patient's room and communicate with them through the robot. .

%MINIFYHTMLc751089e37a1244e17018a5ece5a378815% %MINIFYHTMLc751089e37a1244e17018a5ece5a378816%

Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University told the AFP News agency that more variants of these robots are preparing for tasks such as disinfecting rooms and bringing food and medicine to sick patients. Starting Thursday, according AFPThese robots have been in use in four hospitals in and around Bangkok. In addition, those hospitals that reported seeing a reduction in the risk of infection.

Sangveraphunsiri is part of a team of university engineers who plans to build more robots for at least 10 other hospitals in the area. So far, Thailand has seen one death from the COVID-19 coronavirus, but has more than 270 confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, the trend has not yet changed in the fight against the virus, so social distancing remains the main defense at this time. The virus is still spreading rapidly, the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, and local leaders around the world have begun to implement stricter measures that keep more people huddled in their homes, but also decimate businesses and cause Total unemployment soars.

Image source: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP