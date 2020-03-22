The US Olympic CEO USA Tells AP why he doesn't demand delay of Tokyo games – Up News Info

DENVER – The CEO of the US Olympic Team. USA He is well aware of the power his country wields in a situation like this, with the coronavirus worldwide and the IOC taking its time before deciding whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.

You are not in a big rush to use it.

"My role is not to demand decision makers, but to provide solutions," said Sarah Hirshland, executive director of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, on Sunday. USA

Hirshland and the USOPC leadership have endured criticism for not asking the IOC to postpone the games, a move that is being made by a growing number of athletes and organizations, including a couple of greats in the United States: US swimming. USA And USA athletics. USA .

She says she can handle the heat, but she wants people to know that she is doing her best to make sure that putting off is the right call and, perhaps most importantly, what the next step should be. At the core of that effort is a survey that the USOPC sent out to around 4,000 Olympic applicants over the weekend, asking them about training conditions and medical conditions in the places where they live, along with their thoughts on when they should take place. the Olympic Games.

The IOC has asked the US USA And to any other country details about the conditions in their respective places.

"We are listening to athletes loud and clear, and I can guarantee that the IOC will hear from us loud and clear," said Hirshland.

But, as you are discovering, it may not be practical to decide everything according to the majority rule or the loudest voice. She spoke of a survey response from an athlete who took a gap year for a year to prepare for the Olympics, whose training has not been greatly reduced, and who has no wiggle room to strive to make the games in 2021 or beyond.

"We are facing real scenarios," said Hirshland. "The beauty of diversity leads to having to be very thoughtful and take this almost on a case-by-case basis, and think about how we mitigate these challenges as best we can."

It could help explain the more moderate statement he made on Sunday, along with Han Xiao, the chairman of the athletes' advisory council. They were part of a board meeting that took place after the IOC said it could take up to four weeks to decide what step to take.

"We know the difficult obstacles ahead and we are all grateful that the IOC has heard our concerns and needs, and is working to address them as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Hirshland also rejected the idea that statements by the US Athletics and Swimming Federations. Each of which asked him to use the leadership role of the USOPC to request a postponement, amounted to a blind spot or crack in the unit. She said she spoke to USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey long before he sent her the letter, which was later made public.

"Both sports have a very large population, from bases to elite athletes, and they need their athletes to know that they are being listened to," he said. "They want their athletes to know that their concerns are being transmitted, and I can confirm that those concerns are being transmitted."

Those concerns will go away, Hirshland said, directly to the IOC. And while many signs point to an inevitable postponement of the games, it's not part of the message that USOPC is sending there.

"It is really important for us to understand the entire environment that our athletes face," he said. "It is a practical reality that there is no easy answer at the moment."