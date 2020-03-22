The US Census Bureau. USA Field operations delayed 2 weeks due to pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The US Census Bureau. USA It is delaying all field operations until April 1 as a result of the nation's efforts to delay the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

In an announcement Wednesday, office officials noted that 11 million US households had already responded to the census and that people are encouraged to "answer for themselves,quot; by going online at 2020census.gov.

However, to help stop the spread of the virus, the office suspends all field operations for two weeks.

"The Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all Census 2020 operations," office officials said in a press release. "Should additional adjustments be necessary, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes extensively and quickly."

Also Wednesday, the office announced that its count of the country's homeless population has been postponed from March 30 to April 29, that it will continue to pay census employees during the suspension of activities, and that enumerators, expected Late deployed May will be trained online and will not be allowed to meet in groups of more than 10.

Since the office's announcement, California and several smaller jurisdictions across the country have implemented shelter policies in place and people are being asked to rigorously practice "social distancing."

All this in an effort to curb the COVID-19 disease, which grew to more than 15,000 cases in the US. USA And 201 deaths as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The United States Census is the federal government's 10-year effort to count all people living in the country.

The data collected is used to distribute billions of dollars in federal spending to state and local governments, and support dozens of social service programs that provide medical and food assistance, school construction and housing programs, among others.

