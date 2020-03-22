The US Army USA Enter New York after Trump declares a major disaster – Defense Blog

President Donald Trump on Friday declared New York State a major disaster area as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

Donald Trump confirmed that last night he approved a major disaster declaration for New York. He said he worked closely with Governor Andrew Cuomo. He called it an "unprecedented,quot; federal response.

Mark Esper, the US defense secretary, said earlier this week that authorities were "considering activating the national guard and reserve units to assist states with planning, logistics and medical support as needed "

Currently, the US Army. USA He enters New York and works on plans to take over hotels, university residences, and sports stadiums and convert them into UCI-like medical facilities.

The US Army Corps of Engineers. USA It plans to take over up to 10,000 hotel rooms, university residences and other spaces in New York for medical services as the number of coronavirus hospitalizations increases exponentially, the Wall Street Journal reported.

With hotels almost empty [the 1,878-room Hilton Midtown is completely closed], the city's hospitality business has been hit by the virus-disrupted tourism, event and convention. According to operators, the fall in hotels is worse than after September 11 or during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Army Corps would contract with any hotel, university, and possibly even empty sports stadiums, Army Corps Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite said in a briefing.

"Then we would take the building in an exceptionally short period of days, and we would go in and make this a UCI-like facility," he said.