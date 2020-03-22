The United States Coast Guard removes a sick member of the Grand Princess Crew from a cruise ship for medical treatment – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The US Coast Guard. USA It took a crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship on Saturday to receive medical attention for an unspecified "medical emergency,quot;.

The Coast Guard said the crew member, in his 40s, had a medical emergency. The Coast Guard crew consulted a flight surgeon on duty who recommended that the crew member be "evaded by a doctor,quot; from the Grand Princess for treatment.

%MINIFYHTML148346bb3618a0b0bad002ca896140ca13% %MINIFYHTML148346bb3618a0b0bad002ca896140ca14%

The Coast Guard dispatched a 45-foot "medium response ship,quot; crew from San Francisco to transport the crew member to waiting EMS personnel at Coyote Point in San Mateo.

%MINIFYHTML148346bb3618a0b0bad002ca896140ca15% %MINIFYHTML148346bb3618a0b0bad002ca896140ca16%

The Grand Princess has been anchored in San Francisco Bay since Monday. Its passengers, some of whom tested positive for coronavirus, were taken to hospitals and other facilities.

By Saturday, almost all of the people remaining on board were crew members.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.