IOC President: "The Olympics cannot move like a football match next Saturday (…) a cancellation of the Games would be the least fair solution,quot;





IOC President Thomas Bach says canceling Tokyo 2020 is the least fair outcome for all parties

%MINIFYHTMLa8111ff338c9c76091178b82e79590f411% %MINIFYHTMLa8111ff338c9c76091178b82e79590f412%

Reprogramming the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would require more careful planning than moving a football game, but canceling the Games is the least fair solution, says Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC is facing growing opposition to the current schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games, as athletes, teams and federations called for a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach, who has insisted that the Games take place as planned, said any decision to change the Olympics was not as simple as rescheduling a soccer game and would need careful planning and information.

"The Olympics cannot be moved like a football match next Saturday," he told Germany. SWR announcer.

"It is a complex task and you can only act responsibly when you have a clear basis for decision making."

3:20 Two-time Olympic Taekwondo medalist Lutalo Muhammad talks to Jacquie Beltrao about the uncertainty facing Olympic athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak. Two-time Olympic Taekwondo medalist Lutalo Muhammad talks to Jacquie Beltrao about the uncertainty facing Olympic athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He also ruled out canceling the Games scheduled for July 24 and August 9.

"A cancellation of the Games would be the least fair solution. A cancellation would destroy the Olympic dream of 11,000 athletes from 206 Olympic committees."

Countries have sealed borders and forced blockades to combat the pandemic. The virus has killed some 13,000 people since it appeared in China late last year.

As the virus unleashes more restrictions and claims more victims worldwide, at least the pressure increases to delay the event.

President of UK Athletics, Nic Coward and USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of American athletics, are among the last to request a postponement or cancellation of the Games.