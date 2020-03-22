The Premier League will resume talks on coronavirus next month with several return dates considered | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa2fe028e327731b4f171d35b8dd11a8e11% %MINIFYHTMLa2fe028e327731b4f171d35b8dd11a8e12%

Premier League clubs will not be asked to accept a decision until they have a better understanding of when the coronavirus pandemic will peak.

The Premier League will resume talks on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic at its next club meeting on April 3.

Officials support European Leagues, the body representing more than 900 clubs in 32 professional leagues, while FIFA and UEFA working groups hold new talks in the coming week.

The Telegraph He reports that the Premier League is tentatively scheduling a plan that involves games starting from June 1, behind closed doors, which would allow him to finish the season in time for the start of the new season on August 8.

Sky Sports News He was informed that the June 1 return date is one of several dates submitted for his consideration, but the clubs did not discuss accessory modeling in detail during an emergency call on March 19.

The clubs are expected to have more details from the government and soccer task forces to support their discussion at a meeting scheduled for April 3.

Clubs will not be asked to accept a decision until they receive a better understanding of when the pandemic will peak in the UK.

The Premier League will not put pressure on emergency services, particularly ambulances, and must meet the requirements of a stadium security certificate, even for closed-door games.

Competitions, including the FA Cup, summarize the requirements for on-site medical professionals such as club doctors and, in some cases, offer compensation for ambulances.

The Premier League has suspended its games until at least April 30, in a joint agreement with the Football Association, EFL, the women's professional game, the Association of Professional Soccer Players and the Association of League Managers.

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 for a year and the FA board agreed that the current national season be "extended indefinitely,quot;.

"We are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with all those affected by COVID-19," a statement said Thursday. "We are united in our commitment to find ways to resume the 2019/20 football season and ensure that all national and European club cup and league matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so."