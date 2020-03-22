The crew of Idris Elba & # 39; The Harder They Fall & # 39; irritated by lack of communication about coronavirus

Instagram

Although the actor from & # 39; Avengers: Infinity War & # 39; has been positive for COVID-19, no one who has worked on the new film has been evaluated despite their direct contact.

Crew members working on Idris Elbanew movie "The more they fall"They isolate themselves, as they are reportedly dissatisfied with how producers handled the news that the star has the coronavirus.

The "Avengers: Infinity War"Star went to social media on Monday, March 16, to announce that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been quarantined."

However, according to those working with the star, they were not informed that Idris had tested positive until the actor revealed it himself, despite fears that he contracted the disease after contact with a carrier on March 4.

Sources close to the production said that the filming of TMZ stopped last Friday, and the team was told it was due to growing fears about the pandemic, not to mention that Idris was being tested.

According to sources, Idris had some direct contact with members of the specialist team during the trials, part of which took place in a small cabin. They added that on the same day several crew members traveled home, possibly exposing more people, while other crew members decided to stay and be quarantined.

Idris is also quarantined in a house on-site, with his wife Sabrina, who also tested positive, while the crew remains at a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

While the housing situation is not an issue, insiders admitted that it is further the lack of communication about potential risks after news of Idris' positive test that upset workers.

However, as of Friday, no one who worked on the film has been tested, and many people feel that more should be done to protect them or give them peace of mind.

The coronavirus outbreak has recorded more than 315,000 cases of the virus, resulting in a death toll of more than 13,500, since it began in December (19).