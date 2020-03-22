The couple who bought the meat section of the entire store now live in fear!

The Canadian couple who bought the entire meat section of a grocery store during the COVID-19 panic purchase now say they fear for their lives, MTO News discovered.

The couple went to a grocery store in Lake Country, British Columbia last weekend, and panicked bought all the meat. The video of the couple's purchase was leaked online and watched by millions of people. Now the couple contacted the local press to tell them that they are receiving death threats due to the negative reaction from the community.

The couple tried to explain their reasons for the selfish purchase that cleaned out the Save On Foods meat section last weekend.

"Everyone knows who I am, because I expose myself, (now) I receive death threats and I don't answer the phone, so I'm losing business. My own mother is ashamed of me."

He added: "If my girlfriend and I had done this two months ago, no one would say a bloody word. They crucify us for buying two meat carts. We could have gone overboard, but we did not push people or laugh at them. No one . "

"I don't feel safe, and my girlfriend and I are scared."