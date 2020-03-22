The couple who bought the meat section of the entire store now live in fear!

The Canadian couple who bought the entire meat section of a grocery store during the COVID-19 panic purchase now say they fear for their lives, MTO News discovered.

The couple went to a grocery store in Lake Country, British Columbia last weekend, and panicked bought all the meat. The video of the couple's purchase was leaked online and watched by millions of people. Now the couple contacted the local press to tell them that they are receiving death threats due to the negative reaction from the community.

