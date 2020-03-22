The coronavirus pandemic triggers a global rise in nationalism | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML7fa85a7ff5929b48712b1d83e67694ab11% %MINIFYHTML7fa85a7ff5929b48712b1d83e67694ab12%

In some parts of the world, the spread of the coronavirus has led to an increase in nationalism.

It is having an effect on the global economy and forcing politicians to find ways to respond.

%MINIFYHTML7fa85a7ff5929b48712b1d83e67694ab13% %MINIFYHTML7fa85a7ff5929b48712b1d83e67694ab14%

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from Seoul, South Korea.