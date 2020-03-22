The City of Hayward to Open Its Own Coronavirus Fire Testing Facility – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML4757dd0e8fac13e42556bdb4b52f237411% %MINIFYHTML4757dd0e8fac13e42556bdb4b52f237412%

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – Hayward city officials announced Sunday that they would convert a local fire station into a test facility for the coronavirus.

Authorities said they were taking action "to ease pressure on hospital emergency rooms, provide faster responses for newly exposed first responders and health workers, and to improve the region's ability to suppress new transmissions through isolation after testing. "

The facility, the first city-run testing facility in the Bay Area, will open Monday at Hayward Fire Station # 7, 28270 Huntwood Ave.

"Suppression, through post-test isolation, or SIT, as we call it, is an approach that has proven most effective in countries at the forefront of this pandemic," said Hayward Fire Chief Garrett Contreras, in a press release.

Authorities said the test site was made possible by a partnership with Avellino Lab USA, Inc. of Menlo Park.

The testing center, which will operate daily from 9 a.m. At 6 p.m., it will be staffed by paramedical firefighters from the Hayward Fire Department and supported by emergency medical technicians from the ambulance company.

Authorities said it was free to the public and open to anyone, regardless of where they live or their immigration status.

People who present for the test will first go through a two-step screening process for COVID-19 disease before they are given a test, which involves rubbing the nasal cavities and the back of the throat.

To be tested, people will be screened for diseases, including fever, cough, and / or shortness of breath, and / or other respiratory symptoms.

A referral from a physician is not required to be examined. Results can be available in as little as six hours or the next day in most cases.

Authorities said the site was equipped with enough kits to test up to 350 people per day and that the Hayward and Avellino Fire Department were working with other Bay Area communities to help open additional test sites in other parts of the region.