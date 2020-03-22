Ted Sarandos says people are watching a lot more Netflix – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc3b0f5b3de4408ebd929943ffbda4bed11% %MINIFYHTMLc3b0f5b3de4408ebd929943ffbda4bed12%

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the company is working "well ahead" on delivering new shows, so he doesn't expect to see any disruption to the service's programming in the coming months, but may later. in the year.

"It has been a massive disruption. Every one of our productions around the world is closed. It is unprecedented in history," he said on Sunday on CNN's Reliable Sources.

Meanwhile, the impetus is to keep the creative process going, he said, citing, for example, a virtual table of 40 people read for the show. Big Mouth last week. "People are preparing for a while so they can go back to work."

When asked by host Brian Stetler about the visualization, he said he was ready. “You can imagine, the whole visualization is on top. It's on Netflix, on CNN on television in general. The system has been very robust and can help many people. People are certainly looking for a lot more Netflix. As Governor (Andrew) Cuomo said so beautifully that the best thing you can do is stay home, we are trying to help you. "

