Teacher at Waseca Public Schools tests positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A teacher at the Waseca Public School has tested positive for coronavirus o (COVID-19).

The school district announced the confirmed case on its Facebook page on Saturday night.

According to the Waseca Public Schools, since the teacher has not been at the school since March 13, the district and the Health Department say that on-site operations at the schools do not need to stop.

Authorities say the individual did not develop symptoms until March 17.

The district says the Minnesota Department of Health determined that "no risk was identified at this time."