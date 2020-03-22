Taylor Swift Presents Subtle Response To Kanye West's Leaked Phone Call

Taylor Swift was back in the headlines this week when the phone call between her, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian finally leaked to the press.

Swift fans have long defended the pop star in his feud with Kanye West over the phone call in which Kanye allegedly asked permission to use his name in the song, "Famous." Marie-Claire recently took note of the fact that Swift liked the comments from social media users defending her online.

On her Tumblr account, Marie-Claire says, Swift has liked several posts that defended her, including one that said Taylor was telling the truth all along. According to The Daily Mail, Taylor liked a variety of different posts regarding her enmity with the rapper and his wife.

One post said "Taylor told the mood board the truth," while another said they would sleep much better now that everyone knows that Swift was right and that his fans are too. As most know, Swift and Kanye have been at odds for a decade.

However, things got really bad when Kanye asked the star for permission to use his name in his song. In the song, West stated, "I made that bitch famous," after saying that he and she could still "have s * x." Swift reportedly disagreed with the fact that he used the word "b * tch,quot; to refer to it.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone in 2016, Swift revealed her thoughts on the drama. The star claimed there was a long way to go in history that the world was never aware of, including a cascade of unique events that all "led to it."

After everything collapsed, Kardashian called her a "snake," which made Taylor feel even worse about the fight. Swift said in her interview with Rolling Stone that in the end, she "really got tired of the dynamic,quot; between her and the rapper.

Swift discussed the subject extensively in his new Netflix documentary, American Miss.



