Tamron Hall publishes a new photo of his beautiful mother, Mary Newton; And the fans are very confused for this reason

Mary Newton, who is the stunning mother of Tamron Hall, celebrates an incredible milestone, but none of her fans believe her.

The television presenter turned to social networks, where she shared a sweet photo of her mother on her 70th birthday. In the snapshot, Mary stands in front of a giant bouquet of flowers with a big smile.

The Texan reporter had this subtitle for the publication: “I wish I was with you, mom … sharing this with #tamfam, since it reminds us of the importance of family and friends. Thank you Rick @cebollafineflowers, a #smallbusinessowner for making my mom's 70th birthday so special. Pray for all those who lose the embrace of someone they love. #flowerchild #texas a #newyork #staysafe "

He also delighted fans with another adorable photo featuring his mother and baby, Moses, and revealed, “Photo from #flashbackfriday! Happy 70th birthday today to my terrific mom. She is never just a witness to the joy of life; she is always a participant. She is our queen every day and even on Halloween when Moses needed an escort to help him keep his ten commandments. hahaha #grannyandmoses. #mamaanddaughter #happybirthday Mama ".

Fans say it is impossible for Mary to be 70 because she looks so young. One person said, "Did you say 70 ??? Mom looks GOOODDTTT !! Happy birthday! Your mom is ageless!" May God continue to shower you with blessings … "

A second sponsor added: “Is the woman in this photo 70? Wow, it looks like he's over 40 years old. Beautiful. HB: I am a florist, and this is incredible. She is swinging 70! Beautiful flowers! Happy Birthday Mom!"

This follower shared: "Your mom looks fabulous at 70. She looks good 😍😍😍 Come on 70 with your sexy and sophisticated self ❤️Gorgeous, and your mom looks fantastic! Happy birthday to her! 🎂"

Another fan wrote: “Awww, how nice! Beautiful flowers to brighten your mother's birthday! 👌🎉💐💐 My heart is with you and your mom. I moved to my 86 year old mother to live with me last summer. I thank God every day that we are under the same roof, especially at times like these. "

This person stated, "Beautiful! Mom and the flowers! 💐 Thanks for the reminder too, this is a powerful opportunity to reconnect powerfully! I am discovering that I have a soft side that I didn't know existed. Your mom is an absolute beauty ! 💕 That's where you get it from. ❤️❤️🎉 "

Tamron knows how to make her followers smile.



