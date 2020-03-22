Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso speaks for the first time about the Covid-19 and the United States economy: "What's next?"

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso used to post all sorts of really helpful tips and tricks related to the economy, and people always loved and appreciated his financial advice. His fans were waiting to see what he had to say about the current disastrous situation threatening the global economy.

See what it has to say on the subject:

‘" The light at the end of the tunnel sometimes seems to be too far away, but we need not fear because the light is there … … "Stay strong, my friends!" David captioned his post.

Someone commented: & # 39; I wonder why people who are very bright and motivating have few followers … you are very smart and a target, the world has not seen it yet, but I am sure they will know very soon, Too bad people celebrate mediocrity. … I have followed you and heard that you are loaded, you are still you and the sky is only your starting point … much love. "

A follower said: ‘David, can you make a video of what to expect financially in the future once this is behind us? Panic and anxiety are real 😢. People who lose their livelihoods, closing large stores. Will large stores that were already on life support survive this? Thank you very much for your insight. "

David shared another message: "Even with the dark clouds above us, we stay safe knowing that the nights always end and the daylight comes later."

A follower posted: ‘giving me some necessary calm as I have to work on the front line of healthcare. Thank you .. & # 39;

Another fan praised David for his words and videos and said: ‘My good brother … Love, appreciate and pray for you. Thank you for ALWAYS being a source of knowledge, wisdom and encouragement. You are a gift, my brother, and we always have to encourage and uplift those who empower others. I hope that this current administration can encourage our country in this way. Love and blessings, David. Truly! & # 39;

Apart from this, David has been very supportive of Tamar and praised his new music.



