Talking points: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on life in the midst of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In the midst of this crisis, we are all trying to deal with our jobs, our families, our health, and perhaps most difficult of all, the unknown.

It is the same for our public figures.

In tonight's Talking Points, Esme Murphy offers a perspective from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Jacob Frey is mayor of Minneapolis, the largest city in Minnesota. Like other mayors and city managers across the state, he has been busy managing his city's response.

But even for a mayor, life happens. Frey and her lobbyist Sarah Clarke announced that she is pregnant with their first child.

So what is it like to deal with a joyous life-changing event amid so much uncertainty and hardship?

Mayor Frey was a guest on Up News Info Sunday Morning.

“One of the strangest experiences of my whole life was, so I wanted to go with her to the hospital to review the ultrasound, but the hospital did not let me in because they only allowed patients due to the threat of the crown. "And it happened that I had one hand that was signing an emergency declaration and I had the other hand facing time with my future son on the ultrasound."

Their baby will be born in September, and Mayor Frey says everyone is healthy, excited, and eager for the birth.