Sylmar Courthouse will close for 3 days after tests by a Deputy Public Defender test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Chief Justice Kevin C. Brazile of the Los Angeles Superior Court system ordered the immediate 3-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse after a deputy public defender tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Hon. Brazile indicates that he was notified Saturday that a lawyer assigned to the Public Defender's Office tested positive for COVID-19 last week after caring for a relative who also tested positive.

%MINIFYHTML0787ff2426347acabef28820e22a7ffe11% %MINIFYHTML0787ff2426347acabef28820e22a7ffe12%

In accordance with CDC and Public Health Office guidelines, affected judges and staff will be quarantined for 14 days.

The court is expected to reopen Thursday, March 26.