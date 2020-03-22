Sylmar Courthouse will close for 3 days after tests by a Deputy Public Defender test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Chief Justice Kevin C. Brazile of the Los Angeles Superior Court system ordered the immediate 3-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse after a deputy public defender tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the Hon. Brazile indicates that he was notified Saturday that a lawyer assigned to the Public Defender's Office tested positive for COVID-19 last week after caring for a relative who also tested positive.

In accordance with CDC and Public Health Office guidelines, affected judges and staff will be quarantined for 14 days.

The court is expected to reopen Thursday, March 26.

