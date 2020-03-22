Super League referee Ben Thaler got rid of any irregularities after the suspension | Rugby League News

"There is no case to answer,quot; for official Thaler after an internal investigation

Ben Thaler was the subject of an internal investigation.

Superliga chief referee Ben Thaler, who has been suspended for the past month, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Rugby Football League withdrew from the 38-year-old official pending the outcome of an investigation.

Thaler is in his twentieth season as a professional referee and has appeared regularly in the Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals.

He hasn't refereed a game since the first round of the 2020 season, when he was in charge of Leeds' 30-4 loss to Hull on February 2.

A statement said: "Ben Thaler will again be considered for appointments as a member of the RFL's full-time match officers squad when the competitive Rugby League resumes, after an internal investigation is completed found there was no case in order to respond,quot;.

