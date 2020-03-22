Super League referee Ben Thaler got rid of any irregularities after the suspension | Rugby League News

"There is no case to answer,quot; for official Thaler after an internal investigation





Ben Thaler was the subject of an internal investigation.

%MINIFYHTML2baf2a8ae5097376fd336d1d119099ed11% %MINIFYHTML2baf2a8ae5097376fd336d1d119099ed12%

Superliga chief referee Ben Thaler, who has been suspended for the past month, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Rugby Football League withdrew from the 38-year-old official pending the outcome of an investigation.

Thaler is in his twentieth season as a professional referee and has appeared regularly in the Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals.

He hasn't refereed a game since the first round of the 2020 season, when he was in charge of Leeds' 30-4 loss to Hull on February 2.

A statement said: "Ben Thaler will again be considered for appointments as a member of the RFL's full-time match officers squad when the competitive Rugby League resumes, after an internal investigation is completed found there was no case in order to respond,quot;.