Sunnyvale Lab provides details on how the new rapid coronavirus test works – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – Officials with the Sunnyvale-based Cepheid company on Sunday gave some explanation of how their recently approved FDA test for coronavirus works.

The company said it received FDA approval on Friday night to implement its test, designed to operate on the company's automated GeneXpert systems, which can get results in 45 minutes in a hospital laboratory.

A healthcare worker takes a nasal sample from the patient and the sample is mixed in a tube. The liquid is channeled into a cartridge.

%MINIFYHTML94308d6ddae9afe3145be5922fead94011% %MINIFYHTML94308d6ddae9afe3145be5922fead94012%

The cartridge already has the necessary chemicals inside, the so-called reagents that are missing from many of the COVID-19 tests when they were initially distributed, so there is no need to mix more.

Technicians then close the lid and drop it onto GeneXpert, a molecular test station developed by Cepheid.

Everything is contained within the cartridge. Using a series of pumps and siphons, organisms are trapped in a filter.

The liquid reagent is pumped to remove trapped organisms, where a sonic horn separates the organisms, forcing them to release DNA and other genetic material.

That genetic material quickly heats and cools as LED lights illuminate the sample.

If it glows in the correct colors, that confirms the presence of the virus being analyzed. The cartridge comes out and is discarded.

While Cepheid rejected requests for on-camera interviews this weekend, saying they are focusing their time and energy on submitting the evidence this week, they released a prerecorded statement from Dr. David Persing, the company's chief medical and technology officer.

And about 45 minutes later, you will get the results, Dr. Persing said. I think it is transformative because this is the first time in the world that we have this capacity.

Persing noted that the speed of the test will have a major impact on the treatment of the coronavirus.

We believe this is an important tool for real and fast results, Persing said. Inform patients if they are carriers, even if they are asymptomatic. Quarantine and know they are quarantined for some reason. I am very hopeful that we can flatten the curve. Hopefully we can delay this long enough to allow therapeutic approaches to have an impact.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn released a statement saying: "Today marks an important step in expanding the availability of evidence and, most importantly, rapid results."

Cepheid says that there are more than 23,000 Genexpert machines in operation worldwide. The new test for coronavirus ships on Friday with a release scheduled for March 30.