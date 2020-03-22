%MINIFYHTMLbc3ce5641f508c09b51a78134e93759d11% %MINIFYHTMLbc3ce5641f508c09b51a78134e93759d12%

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF) – A rapid test to detect the coronavirus, developed by Cepheid, a Sunnyvale company, received an "emergency use authorization,quot; from the Food and Drug Administration, officials said Saturday.

The company said it received FDA approval on Friday night to implement its test, designed to operate on the company's automated GeneXpert systems, which can get results in 45 minutes in a hospital laboratory.

The test will begin shipping to the hospital next week.

"Accurate testing delivered close to the patient can be transformative and help alleviate the pressure that the emergence of the 2019-nCoV outbreak has put on healthcare facilities that need to properly allocate their respiratory isolation resources," said Dr. David Persing , Chief Medical and Technological Officer of Cepheid in a press release. "We have developed a test that provides benchmark laboratory quality results in multiple settings where rapidly processable treatment information is needed."

There are about 23,000 of those systems worldwide, of which 5,000 are in the United States, according to the company.

The FDA authorization covers patient care settings, including doctor's offices, but will initially be used primarily by hospitals and emergency departments, the company said.

Unlike current tests, the Cepheid test does not require a nasal swab; Nasal aspirate can be used. Authorities said CDC's rules on who can be tested will still apply.

Officials were also pleading with people who really don't need proof to refrain from getting one.

"In a universe where masks and dresses are becoming scarce, every time we try someone who doesn't need them, we remove that mask and dress from someone in the intensive care unit," said Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner. for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Division of Disease Control.

Vice President Mike Pence announced at a press conference Saturday that more than 195,000 have been tested in the United States for the virus. Of these, there have been 19,344 confirmed cases.

There are 530 confirmed cases in the 10 counties of the San Francisco Bay Area. Napa County has not had a confirmed case while there have been 196 in Santa Clara County.