Sunday Supp: An opportunity to restart soccer? The | Football news

Stop putting a price on football for pensioners? Stop charging kids £ 50 for replica shirts? How can soccer change during the suspension of the coronavirus?

















4:29



With the coronavirus crisis halting soccer for the foreseeable future, the Sunday Supplement panel explores areas of concern that the game could finally address

With the coronavirus crisis halting soccer for the foreseeable future, the Sunday Supplement panel explores areas of concern that the game could finally address

%MINIFYHTML500106fab9752fc23e246cdf3d5696a511% %MINIFYHTML500106fab9752fc23e246cdf3d5696a512%

Could the unprecedented amount of time now in the hands of those in football due to the coronavirus pandemic be used to change the game for the better?

That was one of the topics of debate on the last edition of the Sunday supplement, where Henry Winter, Oliver Holt and Miguel Delaney were asked if the interruption of the season could provide football with the opportunity to restart.

& # 39; A proper appreciation of the fans & # 39;

Henry Winter, main football writer, The times: "One of the restarts will have to do with the way the game treats fans. The concept of playing behind closed doors, when soccer returns or tries to return, must be resisted in the first place because the NHS needs every ambulance .

"But secondly, when visiting fans come to this country for the Champions League games, they hold banners that say 'football without fans is nothing'. Fans are charged too much , particularly at a time when so much transmission revenue comes in. On the high end

"The Football Supporters Association has the 'Twenty is Enough' campaign, some clubs are trying to get away with £ 30 for traveling fans, but it is too much.

"Manchester United and Wolves played behind closed doors in the Europa League recently and had no soul, I felt for the players, they were actors on stage with no audience, who are they performing for? You need the fan backdrop."

"If there is a reboot, I hope it will be a proper appreciation from fans and what they contribute to the game and that ticket prices will drop."

Will we realize that agent fees are obscene?

Oliver Holt, editor-in-chief of sports, Mail on Sunday: "The coronavirus is going to force us, certainly in the short term, to change our behaviors and is going to cause a restart. How much of that do we advance when the crisis ends, who knows?

"But the same thing applies to our attitudes toward football. Does that mean we think more clearly about the things that are wrong in the game? We all know what they are."

"Does the advent of the virus mean that we will suddenly have a magic wand to tackle those things? Will we suddenly realize that paying Mino Raiola £ 30 million for a transfer is obscene? I'm not sure."

"However, it is a somewhat damning homeless person of the game that we need a major health crisis to trigger a restart."

Solidarity not only in soccer but also in society.

Michael Delaney, main football writer, The independent: "Soccer reflects society. It has been a crisis to expose what were problems live.

"Just two weeks ago there was talk of reforms to the Champions League that would favor the richest clubs, and now we are seeing the obscenity of where the money is going in the game with clubs that potentially go to the wall."

"The richest will have to show much more solidarity from now on."